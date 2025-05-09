Jump to content
When is PGA Championship? Dates, schedule, course and how to watch Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler

Jack Rathborn
Friday 09 May 2025 11:42 EDT
Comments
Rory McIlory describes Masters and grand slam win in three words

Rory McIlroy begins the PGA Championship after glory at the Masters with his next major stop aiming to keep alive an audacious bid to claim a calendar slam.

After a thrilling and emotional victory at Augusta National, completing the grand slam by slipping on the green jacket, McIlroy will hope to pick up his third PGA Championship this week at Quail Hollow, after victories in 2012 an 2014.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will be highly fancied, Bryson DeChambau is back to winning ways on the LIV Golf tour and will hope to contend for a third career major, while Jordan Spieth could join McIlroy and complete the grand slam with victory.

In a Ryder Cup year, set to be hosted by the United States in September at Bethpage Black, contending on US soil could prove decisive for players in their efforts to impress Team Europe captain Luke Donald, making the remaining majors vital in the race to qualify automatically or earn a precious wildcard.

Here’s everything you need to know about the second major of the men’s golf season.

When and where is the PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship starts on Thursday, 15 May and finishes on Sunday, 18 May at Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

How to watch PGA Championship

You can watch the second major of the men’s golf season at Quail Hollow in the UK on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

TV schedule

Thursday: 1st round coverage

12pm-11pm: Sky Sports Golf

12.15pm-11pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Friday: 2nd round coverage

12pm-11pm: Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday: 3rd round coverage

1pm-11pm: Sky Sports Golf

5pm-11pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday: 4th round coverage

1pm-11pm: Sky Sports Golf

7pm-11pm: Sky Sports Main Event

Rory McIlroy is bidding to win his second major of the year after victory at the Masters
Rory McIlroy is bidding to win his second major of the year after victory at the Masters (Getty Images)

Odds

Selected players

Scottie Scheffler 9/2

Rory McIlroy 9/2

Bryson DeChambeau 11/1

Justin Thomas 16/1

Xander Schauffele 16/1

Ludvig Aberg 18/1

Collin Morikawa 18/1

Jon Rahm 20/1

Joaquin Niemann 25/1

Patrick Cantlay 28/1

Brooks Koepka 33/1

Tommy Fleetwood 33/1

Viktor Hovland 33/1

Hideki Matsuyama 40/1

Jordan Spieth 40/1

Tyrrell Hatton 45/1

Russell Henley 50/1

PGA Championship field: Who is playing at Quail Hollow?

USA unless stated; (CFT: Corebridge Financial Team, including 20 PGA of America Golf Professionals)

Ludvig Åberg (Swe)

Byeong Hun An (Kor)

Daniel Berger

Brian Bergstol [CFT]

Christaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

Akshay Bhatia

Brandon Bingaman [CFT]

Richard Bland (Eng)

Michael Block [CFT]

Keegan Bradley

Jacob Bridgeman

Dean Burmester (Rsa)

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos (Pue)

Laurie Canter (Eng)

Patrick Cantlay

John Catlin

Bud Cauley

Eugenio Chacarra (Esp)

Andre Chi [CFT]

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Tyler Collet [CFT]

Corey Conners (Can)

Cameron Davis (Aus)

Jason Day (Aus)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry (Bel)

Luke Donald (Eng)

Jesse Droemer [CFT]

Jason Dufner

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria (Col)

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia (Esp)

Bobby Gates [CFT]

Ryan Gerard

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Larkin Gross [CFT]

Adam Hadwin (Can)

Harry Hall (Eng)

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington (Ire)

Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Russell Henley

Justin Hicks [CFT]

Garrick Higgo (Rsa)

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn)

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)

Rasmus Hojgaard (Den)

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossley

Viktor Hovland (Nor)

Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

Sungjae Im (Kor)

Nic Ishee [CFT]

Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

Dustn Johnson

Tom Johnson [CFT]

Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

Michael Kartrude [CFT]

Martin Kaymer (Ger)

John Keefer

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim (Kor)

Tom Kim (Kor)

Chris Kirk

Kirk Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Greg Koch [CFT]

Brooks Koepka

Thriston Lawrence (Rsa)

Min Woo Lee (Aus)

Ryan Lenahan [CFT]

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry (Irl)

Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

Denny McCarthy

Matt McCarty

Max McGreevy

Rory McIlroy (NIrl)

Tom McKibbin (NIrl)

Maverick McNealy

Shaun Micheel

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Keta Nakajima (Jpn)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)

Dylan Newman [CFT]

Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

Alex Noren (Swe)

Niklas Norgaard (Den)

Shaun Norris (Rsa)

Andrew Novak

Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

John Parry (Eng)

Matthieu Pavon (Fra)

Taylor Pendrith (Can)

Marco Penge (Eng)

JT Poston

Seamus Power (Ire)

David Puig (Esp)

Jon Rahm (Esp)

Aaron Rai (Eng)

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose (Eng)

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott (Aus)

Vijay Singh (Fij)

Cameron Smith (Aus)

Elvis Smylie (Aus)

John Somers [CFT]

Bob Sowards [CFT]

JJ Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Eric Steger [CFT]

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka (Aut)

Nick Taylor (Can)

Rupe Taylor [CFT]

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Sami Valimaki (Fin)

Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

Daniel van Tonder (Rsa)

Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

Karl Vilips (Aus)

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace (Eng)

Timothy Wiseman [CFT]

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Kevin Yu (Tpe)

Will Zalatoris

Alternates (as of May 6): 1. Patrick Fishburn, 2. Rico Hoey (Phi), 3. Michael Thorbjornsen, 4. Victor Perez (Fra), 5. Alex Smalley, 6. Vince Whaley, 7. Doug Ghim, 8. Matt Kuchar, 9. Carson Young, 10. David Lipsky

