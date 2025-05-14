PGA Championship 2025 tee times and schedule for rounds 1 and 2 including Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler
Everything you need to know ahead of the second major of the year in North Carolina
The PGA Championship begins this week as the world’s top players contend the second major of the year in North Carolina.
The Quail Hollow Country Club is the venue for the 2025 edition of one of golf’s most prestigious tournaments, with Rory McIlroy the headliner as he looks to build on winning his first Green Jacket at August last month.
While McIlroy hopes to keep alive a bid for a calendar slam while picking up a third victory in this major, he’ll face stiff competition from defending champion Xander Schauffele, world No 1 Scottie Scheffler and a competitive field including Jordan Spieth, who himself is hoping to complete a career grand slam with victory in North Carolina.
But though a strong pack of favourites look set to gather at the top of the leaderboard, the PGA Championship can often throw up a surprise contender or two, with more than 150 players competing.
Here are the tee times for rounds one and two.
PGA Championship tee times
Round one (Thursday 15 May)
All times BST
Starting at hole one:
12:00 Luke Donald (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire), Martin Kaymer (Ger)
12:11 Taylor Moore (US), David Puig (Spa), John Somers (US)
12:22 Nic Ishee (US), Kurt Kitayama (US), Alexander Noren (Swe)
12:33 Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Tom Johnson (US), JT Poston (US)
12:44 Bud Cauley (US), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Davis Thompson (US)
12:55 Thomas Detry (Bel), Harris English (US), Michael Kim (US)
13:06 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Chris Kirk (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
13:17 Laurie Canter (Eng), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den), Karl Vilips (Aus)
13:28 Rico Hoey (Phi), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Stevens (US)
13:39 Robert Gates (US), Ben Griffin (US), Lee Hodges (US)
13:50 Nick Dunlap (US), Harry Hall (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (SA)
14:01 Ryan Gerard (US), Greg Koch (US), Marco Penge (Eng)
14:12 Dylan Newman (US), Victor Perez (Fra), Daniel van Tonder (SA)
17:30 Michael Kartrude (US), Jake Knapp (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin)
17:41 Michael Block (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Erik van Rooyen (SA)
17:52 Lucas Glover (US), Max Homa (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
18:03 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Will Zalatoris (US)
18:14 Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US), Justin Thomas (US)
18:25 Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Patrick Reed (US), Jordan Spieth (US)
18:36 Wyndham Clark (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
18:47 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Gary Woodland (US)
18:58 Daniel Berger (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Russell Henley (US)
19:09 Brian Harman (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus)
19:20 Brandon Bingaman (US), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Davis Riley (US)
19:31 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Tom McKibbin (NI)
19:42 Beau Hossler (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Timothy Wiseman (US)
Starting at Hole 10:
12:05 Ryan Fox (NZ), Justin B Hicks (US), John Parry (Eng)
12:16 Andre Chi (US), Patrick Fishburn (US), Seamus Power (Ire)
12:27 Max McGreevy (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Sahith Theegala (US)
12:38 Rickie Fowler (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)
12:49 Jason Day (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Phil Mickelson (US)
13:00 Patrick Cantlay (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spa)
13:11 Corey Conners (Can), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)
13:22 Rory McIlroy (NI), Xander Schauffele (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)
13:33 Tony Finau (US), Max Greyserman (US), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
13:44 Keegan Bradley (US), Maverick McNealy (US), Andrew Novak (US)
13:55 Akshay Bhatia (US), Sam Burns (US), Denny McCarthy (US)
14:06 John Catlin (US), Jesse Droemer (US), Garrick Higgo (SA)
14:17 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Spa), Justin Lower (US), Rupe Taylor (US)
17:25 Adam Hadwin (Can), Keith Mitchell (US), Bob Sowards (US)
17:36 Eric Cole (US), Cameron Davis (Aus), Eric Steger (US)
17:47 Brian Bergstol (US), Jacob Bridgeman (US), Austin Eckroat (US)
17:58 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Niklas Noergaard (Den), JJ Spaun (US)
18:09 Dean Burmester (SA), Patrick Rodgers (US), Nick Taylor (Can)
18:20 Joe Highsmith (US), Aaron Rai (Eng), Cameron Young (US)
18:31 Tom Hoge (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Taylor Pendrith (Can)
18:42 Patton Kizzire (US), Matt McCarty (US), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)
18:53 Richard Bland (Eng), Tyler Collet (US), Jimmy Walker (US)
19:04 Jason Dufner (US), Shaun Micheel (US), Michael Thorbjornsen (US)
19:15 Rafael Campos (Pur), Ryan Lenahan (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)
19:26 Brian Campbell (US), Elvis Smylie (Aus), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
19:37 Larkin Gross (US), Johnny Keefer (US), Chun-An Yu (Tai)
Round two - Friday, 16 May
Starting at hole one:
12:00 Adam Hadwin (Can), Keith Mitchell (US), Bob Sowards (US)
12:11 Eric Cole (US), Cameron Davis (Aus), Eric Steger (US)
12:22 Brian Bergstol (US), Jacob Bridgeman (US), Austin Eckroat (US)
12:33 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Niklas Noergaard (Den), JJ Spaun (US)
12:44 Dean Burmester (SA), Patrick Rodgers (US), Nick Taylor (Can)
12:55 Joe Highsmith (US), Aaron Rai (Eng), Cameron Young (US)
13:06 Tom Hoge (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Taylor Pendrith (Can)
13:17 Patton Kizzire (US), Matt McCarty (US), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)
13:28 Richard Bland (Eng), Tyler Collet (US), Jimmy Walker (US)
13:39 Jason Dufner (US), Shaun Micheel (US), Michael Thorbjornsen (US)
13:50 Rafael Campos (Pur), Ryan Lenahan (US), Matt Wallace (Eng)
14:01 Brian Campbell (US), Elvis Smylie (Aus), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)
14:12 Larkin Gross (US), Johnny Keefer (US), Chun-An Yu (Tai)
17:30 Ryan Fox (NZ), Justin B Hicks (US), John Parry (Eng)
17:41 Andre Chi (US), Patrick Fishburn (US), Seamus Power (Ire)
17:52 Max McGreevy (US), Sepp Straka (Aut), Sahith Theegala (US)
18:03 Rickie Fowler (US), Brooks Koepka (US), Shane Lowry (Ire)
18:14 Jason Day (Aus), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Phil Mickelson (US)
18:25 Patrick Cantlay (US), Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Jon Rahm (Spa)
18:36 Corey Conners (Can), Rasmus Hoejgaard (Den), Min-Woo Lee (Aus)
18:47 Rory McIlroy (NI), Xander Schauffele (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)
18:58 Tony Finau (US), Max Greyserman (US), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den)
19:09 Keegan Bradley (US), Maverick McNealy (US), Andrew Novak (US)
19:20 Akshay Bhatia (US), Sam Burns (US), Denny McCarthy (US)
19:31 John Catlin (US), Jesse Droemer (US), Garrick Higgo (SA)
19:42 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra (Spa), Justin Lower (US), Rupe Taylor (US)
Starting at Hole 10:
12:05 Michael Kartrude (US), Jake Knapp (US), Sami Valimaki (Fin)
12:16 Michael Block (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Erik van Rooyen (SA)
12:27 Lucas Glover (US), Max Homa (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)
12:38 Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Adam Scott (Aus), Will Zalatoris (US)
12:49 Dustin Johnson (US), Collin Morikawa (US), Justin Thomas (US)
13:00 Ludvig Aaberg (Swe), Patrick Reed (US), Jordan Spieth (US)
13:11 Wyndham Clark (US), Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
13:22 Bryson DeChambeau (US), Viktor Hovland (Nor), Gary Woodland (US)
13:33 Daniel Berger (US), Sergio Garcia (Spa), Russell Henley (US)
13:44 Brian Harman (US), Justin Rose (Eng), Cameron Smith (Aus)
13:55 Brandon Bingaman (US), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Davis Riley (US)
14:06 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Tom McKibbin (NI)
14:17 Beau Hossler (US), Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Timothy Wiseman (US)
17:25 Luke Donald (Eng), Padraig Harrington (Ire), Martin Kaymer (Ger)
17:36 Taylor Moore (US), David Puig (Spa), John Somers (US)
17:47 Nic Ishee (US), Kurt Kitayama (US), Alexander Noren (Swe)
17:58 Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Tom Johnson (US), JT Poston (US)
18:09 Bud Cauley (US), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Davis Thompson (US)
18:20 Thomas Detry (Bel), Harris English (US), Michael Kim (US)
18:31 Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Chris Kirk (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)
18:42 Laurie Canter (Eng), Thorbjoern Olesen (Den), Karl Vilips (Aus)
18:53 Rico Hoey (Phi), Si-Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Stevens (US)
19:04 Robert Gates (US), Ben Griffin (US), Lee Hodges (US)
19:15 Nick Dunlap (US), Harry Hall (Eng), Thriston Lawrence (SA)
19:26 Ryan Gerard (US), Greg Koch (US), Marco Penge (Eng)
19:37 Dylan Newman (US), Victor Perez (Fra), Daniel van Tonder (SA)
