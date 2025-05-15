'What was he expecting?' - McIlroy explains DeChambeau Masters snub

Rory McIlroy will go in search of more major success as the Northern Irishman chases PGA Championship glory at Quail Hollow.

It is barely a month since McIlroy finally secured the green jacket that has eluded him for so long at the Masters, completing the career grand slam with a breakthrough win after more than a decade of pain in the majors.

But he is far from the only story in town, with a strong crop of contenders are gathering ahead of what could be a captivating weekend. Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau looked in ominous form after recent wins while defending champion Xander Schauffele appears to be over his injury troubles.

McIlroy, meanwhile, reopened his rivalry with DeChambeau after revealing his confusion to the American’s response to their lack of interaction during the final round of the Masters. As ever at an unpredictable tournament, plenty of thrills are sure to be in store...

Follow all of the latest from round one at Quail Hollow with our live blog below: