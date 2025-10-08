Collin Morikawa admits US Ryder Cup fans ‘crossed a line’ with abuse but refuses to take blame

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Collin Morikawa admitted the behaviour of American fans at the Ryder Cup “crossed the line” but he did not believe he was partly to blame for inflaming the atmosphere.

Two days before the event started at Bethpage in New York, the two-time major winner said he hoped the opening day was “absolute chaos”.

Over the course of three days, Europe’s players were subjected to abuse from the galleries with Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica having beer thrown at her in behaviour which was widely criticised, while PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague said he would apologise to McIlroy and the rest of the European team.

open image in gallery Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica had beer thrown at her at the Ryder Cup (Mike Egerton/PA)

Morikawa said fans had gone too far but denied any responsibility for contributing.

He said: “I think we’ve taken what I said a little out of context. I think Ryder Cups are meant to have a lot of energy, right, and I think me saying the word ‘chaos’, I didn’t mean for them to be rude, right?

“So like that’s not on me, I believe, for me to take credit for people being rude. I think what I meant was like I wanted energy, right? You wanted people to be proud of the country, the countries they’re rooting for.

“I don’t think me saying one word, everyone listened – I don’t think I have the power to do that amongst people. I think fans can do and say what they want sometimes. It probably crossed a line out there so I would say there’s a line that needs to be drawn.

“But what’s so different and unique about golf is that we hear nearly everything what people say because people have access to be so close to us. I think you have to learn how to find that division of what’s appropriate and what’s not.”

open image in gallery Morikawa admitted the behaviour of American fans at the Ryder Cup ‘crossed the line’ (David Davies/PA)

Morikawa was speaking ahead of the PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic – which he won in 2023 – being hosted in Yokohama, Japan.

The tournament is already being affected by warnings about the incoming Typhoon Halong, with Thursday’s tee times brought forward by two hours.

“You just have to adjust a lot tomorrow and be ready really to hit any club off the tee because it’s going to play very different than what we’ve seen the first couple days,” added Morikawa.