Tyrrell Hatton has rejected US captain Keegan Bradley’s claim that European fans were just as vicious towards American players in Rome two years ago as home fans were towards the visiting players in New York last week, and said he does not think the crowds at Adare Manor for the next Ryder Cup will be “as hostile”.

It was Hatton’s half point with Collin Morikawa which secured outright victory in New York after Shane Lowry’s putt at the 18th had earlier made sure the trophy would be going back on the plane as Europe held off a rousing comeback from the USA.

Englishman Hatton will return to action for the defence of his Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland this weekend.

The 33-year-old is looking forward to a few home comforts over Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course at St Andrews, which will host Sunday’s final round.

Hatton feels the atmosphere “will be world’s apart” from what as a “pretty intense” week in the United States at Bethpage, where Luke Donald’s team – and Rory McIlroy in particular – found themselves on the end of some rather unsavoury abuse from a partisan crowd.

Asked if he thought Europe fans would now look to return the favour when the Americans head to County Limerick, Ireland, Hatton said at a press conference: “I don’t really think that the insults is the way forward.

“I would much prefer it to be a respectful atmosphere – you let the guys play and the best team wins, rather than trying to affect the outcome by trying to put off players. But I don’t think it will be as hostile (in 2027) as maybe as it was last week. I would like to think that it will be very respectful.”

open image in gallery United States captain Keegan Bradley felt the American fans did not overstep the mark in New York (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Americans had gone into the final session 12-5 down before mounting a stirring comeback in the singles, but came up short.

USA captain Keegan Bradley refused to condemn the “passionate” home fans at Bethpage – and said he had heard “a lot of stories that Rome was pretty violent as well” when Europe won on home soil two years ago.

“Personally, I don’t think they were close at all. With what I heard last week, I don’t think Rome comes anywhere near that,” Hatton said. “To be honest, personally, I don’t agree with what they said there. I don’t know what else to add to that. I think they (Rome and Bethpage) are quite far apart to be honest.”

Fellow members of the victorious Europe team Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick, another former event winner, and Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre – hoping for plenty of local support – will also be in action this weekend.

Fleetwood was edged out by Justin Thomas in their singles match, as the Americans start to roar back on Sunday.

“There is a big difference between a hostile environment and personal comments. Again, I think we were all prepared for it,” said Fleetwood, who was named the recipient of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award.

open image in gallery Tommy Fleetwood was edged out in his singles match on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Personal comments can go too far, and you obviously hope that that doesn’t happen again, or it shouldn’t happen, but it is just so out of our control.”

Fleetwood added “One of the amazing things about the Ryder Cup is the home fans or away fans and the atmosphere that it creates. Who knows what happens in the future, but this particular Ryder Cup, we were all very prepared for and it showed how we played.”