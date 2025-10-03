PGA chief to apologise to Rory McIlroy and wife Erica after Ryder Cup abuse ‘crossed the line’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague will apologise to Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica after the European team were subjected to abuse at the Ryder Cup that “crossed the line”.

European players were on the receiving end of heckling and abuse on their way to a 15-13 win at Bethpage Black in New York last weekend.

McIlroy in particular was targeted by the home fans, and his wife Erica was caught in the commotion when a beer thrown from the crowd hit her hat on Saturday.

Speaking to the Golf Channel, Sprague said: “It’s unfortunate that people crossed the line last week.

Rory McIlroy was particularly targeted by American fans while wife Erica was caught up in the commotion ( PA )

“There’s no place for that at the Ryder Cup, no place for it in the game of golf and we are not happy with what happened last week.

“I haven’t spoken to Rory or Erica, I do plan on sending them an email with my heartfelt apologies because of what occurred.

“I can’t wait to reach out to Rory and Erica, and really the entire European team.

“Rory might have been a target because of how good he is, but the entire European team should not have been subjected to that. I feel badly and I plan on apologising to them.”

McIlroy said after Sunday’s finale that he believes some of golf's values were not seen at Bethpage Black.

“I think golf should be held to a higher standard than what was seen out there this week,” he said in his press conference after Europe retained the Ryder Cup.

“Golf teaches you very good life lessons, it teaches you etiquette, it teaches you how to play by the rules, it teaches you how to respect people.

“Sometimes this week we didn’t see that. So no, this should not be what is acceptable in the Ryder Cup.”

Additional reporting from PA