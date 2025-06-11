US Open Betting Tips

Bryson DeChambeau to finish in the top five - 19/10 Betfred

Collin Morikawa to finish in the top 20 - 6/5 Bet365

The 125th US Open gets underway at the Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania on Thursday, where all eyes will be on defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, Masters champion Rory McIlroy and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Unsurprisingly, the trio make up three of the top four in the US Open market on betting sites, along with Jon Rahm, who is priced at 13/1 just ahead of McIlroy.

Scheffler has won three of his last four tournaments, including a five-shot win at last month’s PGA Championship, and is the favourite at 3/1 while DeChambeau, who is looking to become the first player to win successive US Open titles since Brooks Koepka won in 2017 and 2018, is 15/2.

This is the 10th time in history that the Oakmont Country Club has hosted the US Open, and the last time was nine years ago when Dustin Johnson picked up the first of his two major titles.

The course, which is renowned as being one of the toughest in the US, thanks largely to its hazardous bunkers, has also hosted the US PGA Championship, US Women's Open and US Amateur Championship.

US Open Betting Preview: Can Bryson go Back to Back?

Backing DeChambeau to be there or thereabouts doesn’t seem like a great risk and backing him at 15/2 is an interesting option, as is the 14/5 on offer for a top three finish with some golf betting sites.

He has finished in the top six in the last five American majors and has been first at some point in the week in his last five starts - so could this be the tournament when he finally converts?

The reigning champion won’t want to give up his title without a fight, but he knows the challenges of trying to defend his crown at the testing Oakmont Country Club.

So rather than back DeChambeau for the win, a top five finish at US Open odds of 19/10 is the preference.

US Open prediction 1: Bryson DeChambeau to finish in the top five - 19/10 Betfred

Morikawa Can Tame Tricky Oakmont

Collin Morikawa has only been on the pro tour for six years but he’s already accrued seven tour wins, including the 2020 PGA Tour Championship and The Open Championship 11 months later.

He is one of four golfers to finish inside the top 15 in the past four US Opens, and he has the second-most top five finishes at majors since the start of 2020 with seven.

The 28-year-old also currently ranks second on the PGA Tour in terms of driving accuracy, which could be essential for staying out of the impenetrable rough at Oakmont.

US Open prediction 2: Morikawa to finish in the top 20 - 6/5 Bet365

US Open Free Bet Offers

Golf betting sites are rolling out the offers for the third major of the year and there are several free bet offers available ahead of the action at Oakmont teeing off on Thursday.

LiveScore Bet are giving punters a £10 in free bets for wagering on the US Open. Just bet £10 on the US Open before the first shot is played to qualify, but keep in mind the place part of any each-way bets will not count towards the staking requirements.

In return, LiveScore Bet will give bettors a £5 free bet to use on any event on the sportsbook and a £5 free bet for the Open Championship.

Please gamble responsibly

No matter what you are betting on, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable golf punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.