The 2025 US Open begins on 12 June, with the world’s top golfers meeting in Pennsylvania to contest the penultimate major of the season.

The US Open traces its history back to 1895 and is unique in that it is staged by the US Golf Association rather than the PGA. Unlike the Masters, the US Open changes venue every year and Oakmont Country Club is the setting for the 125th edition of the tournament.

Betting sites have placed Scottie Scheffler at the top of their US Open betting odds as he bids for back-to-back majors after his victory at the PGA Championship.

Masters champion Rory McIlroy has seen his US Open odds pushed out after recent issues with his driver, while reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau is second in the market.

US Open Golf Odds: Outright Winner

The US Open was inaugurated in 1895, with the first ever tournament held at Newport Golf Club in Newport, Rhode Island.

Horace Rawlins won the first edition, and since then notable winners have included Tiger Woods and Hale Irwin (both with three titles), Bryson DeChambeau (with two titles) and Rory McIlroy, the record holder for the lowest US Open score (with an aggregate of 268).

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus is the most successful player in the modern era with four titles, while more recent winners include Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka.

Year Winner Venue 2024 Bryson DeChambeau Pinehurst, North Carolina 2023 Wyndham Clark Los Angeles Country Club 2022 Matt Fitzpatrick Brookline, Massachusetts 2021 Jon Rahm Torrey Pines, San Diego 2020 Bryson DeChambeau Winged Foot Golf Club, New York

US Open Golf Odds: Top 5 Odds

The US Open odds on the top five are lower than the outright winner odds, as golfers obviously have a higher probability of finishing in the top five.

Always check the rules regarding payouts for places as while the majority of betting sites will pay out in the case of a tie for fifth place, some will reduce the amount paid out depending on how many players have finished in a tie for a winning place.

US Open Golf Odds: Top 10 Odds

Users can find the best US Open odds for the top 10 here. This follows the same principle as the top five, but prices are narrower still, though again there’s a good chance to target lesser fancied players to win your bet.

US Open Odds Explained

