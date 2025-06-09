The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission.
US Open Odds: Latest US Open Betting Odds & Prices
Check out the latest and best US Open odds ahead of the 125th edition of the famed golf major
The 2025 US Open begins on 12 June, with the world’s top golfers meeting in Pennsylvania to contest the penultimate major of the season.
The US Open traces its history back to 1895 and is unique in that it is staged by the US Golf Association rather than the PGA. Unlike the Masters, the US Open changes venue every year and Oakmont Country Club is the setting for the 125th edition of the tournament.
Betting sites have placed Scottie Scheffler at the top of their US Open betting odds as he bids for back-to-back majors after his victory at the PGA Championship.
Masters champion Rory McIlroy has seen his US Open odds pushed out after recent issues with his driver, while reigning champion Bryson DeChambeau is second in the market.
This page will detail the best US Open odds. We use the latest US Open golf betting odds from bookmakers to offer readers optimum value when wagering on the third major of the year.
Our odds are updated in real time and we’ve pulled together the best US Open odds for the winner, top five and top 10 markets. All golf betting odds come from our recommended golf betting sites, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.
US Open Golf Odds: Outright Winner
The US Open was inaugurated in 1895, with the first ever tournament held at Newport Golf Club in Newport, Rhode Island.
Horace Rawlins won the first edition, and since then notable winners have included Tiger Woods and Hale Irwin (both with three titles), Bryson DeChambeau (with two titles) and Rory McIlroy, the record holder for the lowest US Open score (with an aggregate of 268).
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus is the most successful player in the modern era with four titles, while more recent winners include Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka.
Year
Winner
Venue
2024
Bryson DeChambeau
Pinehurst, North Carolina
2023
Wyndham Clark
Los Angeles Country Club
2022
Matt Fitzpatrick
Brookline, Massachusetts
2021
Jon Rahm
Torrey Pines, San Diego
2020
Bryson DeChambeau
Winged Foot Golf Club, New York
US Open Golf Odds: Top 5 Odds
The US Open odds on the top five are lower than the outright winner odds, as golfers obviously have a higher probability of finishing in the top five.
Always check the rules regarding payouts for places as while the majority of betting sites will pay out in the case of a tie for fifth place, some will reduce the amount paid out depending on how many players have finished in a tie for a winning place.
US Open Golf Odds: Top 10 Odds
Users can find the best US Open odds for the top 10 here. This follows the same principle as the top five, but prices are narrower still, though again there’s a good chance to target lesser fancied players to win your bet.
US Open Odds Explained
Our recommended betting sites are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, ensuring that users have a safe and fair betting experience when using their US Open odds.
Before having a bet on the US Open, make sure to check your chosen bookmaker carefully to see how many places they are paying out on as many operators will boost the number of places they cover for each-way bets when it comes to the US Open.
Bettors can also take advantage of free bets provided by betting sites for bets on the US Open and other major golf events.
Check regularly to find the best golf betting odds for your wagers on the US Open.
Responsible gambling
When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.
When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.
Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.
It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.
You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.
You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:
