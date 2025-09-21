World Athletics Championships live: GB golden girl Keely Hodgkinson goes for 800m glory
On the final day of action in Tokyo, Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson will try to deliver GB’s first gold medal of the week
Keely Hodgkinson will try to deliver Great Britain’s first gold medal of the World Athletics Championships on the final day of action in Tokyo.
Olympic 800m champion Hodgkinson has looked comfortable cruising through the first round and semi-finals in Japan and is a heavy favourite to add a first world title to her collection, having ended up with silver at both of the previous two editions.
If the 23-year-old can seal the deal, it will help to bail out a GB team that has struggled to consistently trouble the medal table, with only Amy Hunt in the women’s 200m, Jake Wightman in the men’s 1500m (both silver) and Katarina Johnson-Thompson in the heptathlon (bronze) securing podium finishes.
The final day does see other British interest with Morgan Lake – fresh from becoming the first British female in history to clear 2.00m last month – going in the high jump final, George Mills chasing a men’s 5000m medal and the men’s 4x400m quartet and the women’s 4x100m team both aiming for relay glory.
Yesterday's results
Women's 20km race walk - Final
🥇María Pérez (ESP) - 1:25:54
🥈Alegna González (MEX) - 1:26:06 AR
🥉Fujii Nakano (JPN) - 1:26:18 NR
Men's 20km race walk - Final
🥇Caio Bonfim (BRA) - 1:18:35
🥈Wang Zhaozhao (CHN) - 1:18:43
🥉Paul McGrath (ESP) - 1:18:45
Women's shot put - Final
🥇Jessica Schilder (NED) - 20.29m
🥈Chase Jackson (USA) - 20.21m
🥉Maddison-Lee Wesche (NZL) - 20.06m
Heptathlon
🥇Anna Hall (USA) - 6888 points
🥈Kate O'Connor (IRL) - 6714
🥉Taliyah Brooks (USA) & Katarina Johnson-Thompson (GBR) - 6581
Women's 5000m - Final
🥇Beatrice Chebet (KEN) - 14:54.36
🥈Faith Kipyegon (KEN) - 14:55.07
🥉Nadia Battocletti (ITA) - 14:55.42
Women's javelin throw - Final
🥇Juleisy Angulo (ECU) - 65.12m
🥈Anete Sietiņa (LAT) - 64.64m
🥉Mackenzie Little (AUS) - 63.58m
Men's 800m - Final
🥇Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN) - 1:41.86
🥈Djamel Sedjati (ALG) - 1:41.90
🥉Marco Arop (CAN) - 1:41.95
Today's schedule
Here’s a rundown of all the medal events on the final day in Tokyo:
11:30 Women’s High Jump - Final
11:35 Women’s 800m - Final
11:50 Men’s 5000m - Final
12:00 Men’s Discus Throw - Final
12:25 Men’s 4x400m Relay - Final
12:40 Women’s 4x400m Relay - Final
12:55 Men’s 1500m Decathlon
13:10 Women’s 4x100m Relay - Final
13:20 Men’s 4x100m Relay - Final
