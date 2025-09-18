Keely Hodgkinson dismisses boredom to start World Championships in style

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Keely Hodgkinson has spent three frustrating weeks scratching around Japan, itching for her World Athletics Championships to start.

When the time came, it took her just under two minutes to underline why she is such a firm favourite for gold.

The 800m Olympic champion breezed through her first-round race in Tokyo and though her heat-winning time was not eye-catching, it left the impression that there is much more to come after a job very well done.

With the hamstring injuries that have wrecked her season up to this point now a distant memory, Hodgkinson looked composed and comfortable, and within an hour was already back on the bus to the hotel.

The 23-year-old has been in Japan since 4 September, both at the prep camp in Miyazaki and now here in Tokyo.

She said she has used her downtime to binge Tyler Perry's Beauty and Black – but unlike the Netflix show, Sunday night’s final is unlikely to be a twisting thriller if her form is anything to go by.

open image in gallery Keely Hodgkinson looked in control as he won her heat ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

“I have been losing my mind,” she said. “I've been so bored just waiting for it to come around. I was really excited to get out there tonight and it's our turn to have some fun and get on the stage.”

Not that Hodgkinson seems to have much fun running heats.

“Honestly, we know I don't like the rounds,” she added. “They feel awful, I just wanted to enjoy being back in the stadium, I was looking at it on the way out thinking it was so nice.

“It's nice to be here and experience that and safely make it through. It wasn't pretty or anything, it wasn't dominant, it was just nice and safely through.”

Rather fittingly for a girl from Wigan, the heavens opened for the first time this week and the rain arrived just as Hodgkinson stepped out to run.

open image in gallery The rain coming down in Tokyo couldn’t stop the Olympic champion ( Getty Images )

In the first race of the evening, she led from the front and crossed the line in a relatively slow one minute 59.79 seconds.

Soon after, she was joined in the next round by fellow Brit Georgia Hunter Bell, who also won her race but in the marginally quicker time of one minute 58.82 seconds and looked excellent too.

With GB holding just one medal to date, they will need Hodgkinson and Hunter Bell to deliver come Sunday night.

Hunter Bell was considering a Kelly Holmes-style 1500m and 800m double here but said watching Faith Kipyegon dominate the longer distance has assured the 31-year-old she made the right choice.

“Watching it, I have made my peace with the decision,” she said. “Had I known [Diribe] Welteji was out before, that would have changed my mind, and I would have done the double.

“But considering how the race went, with Faith winning and Jess [Hull] coming third, I have never beaten them in the 1500m and so I feel like I have made the right decision.

“I need to be at my 100 per cent best to do the 800m and it is a little harder had I done the 1500m as well.”

open image in gallery Georgia Hunter Bell also made it through with ease ( AP )

Locking horns for medals on Sunday, Hodgkinson and Hunter Bell are the modern-day Seb Coe and Steve Ovett of British middle-distance running. But considering they train together and have roomed together since 4 September, theirs is friendship of hugs and smiles rather than a brooding rivalry.

Hunter Bell even consulted Hodgkinson on her decision over whether to double up, and the Wigan native gave her the thumbs up.

“She did ask me, but I thought underneath she probably would just do the 800,” added Hodgkinson. “I feel like she was, from my opinion anyway, she felt like she was leaning towards it.

“I don't really know what swayed her in the end. I think she made the right decision for her.”

And – considering they could well earn a one-two – the right decision for Britain.

