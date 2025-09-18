World Athletics Championships live: Hodgkinson begins 800m title bid with Asher-Smith in 200m semis
Plenty of Brits are in action on day six of the World Championships while the men’s and women’s 400m medals will be contested
Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson begins her bid for a maiden world title on day six of the World Athletics Championships, with Britain still searching for a gold medal after heartbreak in the men’s 1500m yesterday.
The shock absences of Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Cole Hocker – who crashed out in the heats and were disqualified after the semi-finals, respectively – gave GB a glorious opportunity to take gold for a third straight World Championship but it was Portugal’s Isaac Nader who ultimately prevailed after a thrilling race.
Defending champion Kerr was in the centre of the pack when he began hobbling midway through the race and although he manfully carried on, the injury clearly affected him as he trailed home more than 30 seconds behind second-last. Meanwhile, 2022 world champion Wightman kicked away down the home straight and appeared to have gold in his sights, only for Nader to pip him on the line by two-hundredths of a second.
Elsewhere on day six, Dina Asher-Smith, Daryll Neita and Amy Hunt target a spot in the women’s 200m final, while American great Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone goes for yet another trophy - and yet more history - in the women’s 400m final, as does 1500m champion and middle-distance legend Faith Kipyegon in the women’s 5000m heats.
Follow all the action, results and analysis from Tokyo below:
What happened on day five?
Elsewhere, American Katie Moon sealed her third world title in the women’s pole vault, beating compatriot Sandi Morris and Slovenia’s Tina Sutej. Britain’s Molly Caudery had been expected to feature but twisted her ankle in the warm-up before qualification, leaving her in tears.
20-year-old Mattia Furlani stunned the men’s long jump field with a gold medal-winning leap of 8.39m, beating Tajay Gayle and Yuhao Shi for a first world title.
And Faith Cherotich won a dramatic women’s 3000m steeplechase ahead of Paris Olympic champion Winfred Yavi and Sembo Almayew, after Tokyo Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai fell on the track to end her medal hopes.
Josh Kerr’s defence of his 1500m world title ended in tatters in a dramatic final, which had looked comparatively open after rival Jakob Ingebrigtsen crashed out in the heats after an injury-marred build-up, while Olympic champion Cole Hocker was controversially disqualified in the semi-finals.
But Kerr never got into a good position and pulled up with an injury partway through the race, hobbling round to the end to finish dead last.
Great Britain nearly had another gold medal however in the form of 2022 world champion Jake Wightman, who came back from what he described as a “very bleak”, injury-hampered couple of years to earn GB’s first medal of the championships, a silver.
The Scot led for much of the final lap but was pipped on the line by Portugal’s Isaac Nader by two-hundredths of a second.
World Athletics Championships 2025 schedule (all times BST)
Day 6 - Thursday 18 September
11:05 Women’s 5000m - Heats
11:15 Women’s High Jump - Qualification
11:23 Men’s Javelin Throw - Final
11:55 Women’s 800m - Heats
12:55 Women’s Triple Jump - Final
13:02 Men’s 200m - Semi-Final
13:24 Women’s 200m - Semi-Final
13:45 Men’s 800m - Semi-Final
14:10 Men’s 400m - Final
14:24 Women’s 400m - Final
How to watch the World Athletics Championships
Viewers in the UK can watch the World Athletics Championships for free on BBC One and Two and BBC iPlayer.
Keely Hodgkinson goes for gold
Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson is in action this week in Tokyo as the World Athletics Championships build to a thrilling conclusion.
The Briton was a dominant victor in Paris last year but has barely raced since her long-awaited Olympic triumph, with two torn hamstrings putting her out of action for 376 days.
But the silver world medallist from 2022 and 2023 returned in smoking-hot form at the Diamond League in Silesia last month, setting a new meeting record of one minute and 54.74 seconds - the second-fastest time of her career.
She followed it up with another winning time in Lausanne, and it seems that only a real calamity can deny her a maiden world title in Tokyo.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of day six of the World Athletics Championships.
On today’s agenda: Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson kicks off her bid for world gold, three British women are in action in the 200m semis, reigning 200m champion Noah Lyles continues his title defence, and hurdles star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone goes for 400m gold on the flat.
We’ll have all the build-up, action, and results right here.
