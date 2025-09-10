Lord Coe backs ‘mahogany hard’ Keely Hodgkinson to become one of all-time greats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe believes “mahogany hard” Keely Hodgkinson could finish her career as one of the all-time greatest athletes in the world.

Olympic champion Hodgkinson will look to add a first world title to her Paris 2024 800 metres gold at the World Athletics Championships, which begin this weekend in Tokyo.

The 23-year-old came back from a year-long injury absence to set a stunning world lead in Poland last month and gets her competition underway with next Thursday’s heats.

“She absolutely could,” said two-time Olympic 1500 metres champion Coe, when asked if Hodgkinson could finish her career as the greatest Great Britain had ever seen.

“I have no doubt about that. Absolutely, for sure and to be honest, she could end up top of the heap internationally.

“I mean – touch wood – she’s got many seasons ahead of her and she’s got good coaches. Jenny Meadows, (Trevor Painter), those guys know what they’re doing. It’s a really good example of British coaching at its best.

“She has (the motivation). I’ve spoken to her enough times to know that mentally, she’s mahogany hard. She really is.

“She is absolutely committed to wanting to end her career at the top of the heap and there’s no reason why she shouldn’t.”

Hodgkinson finished runner-up at the last two world championships but enters this edition as the one to beat after clocking a one minute 54.74seconds world lead in Silesia, then following it up four days later at the Lausanne Diamond League with a meeting record one min 55.69secs under soggy conditions.

It is the combination of the two races that gives Lord Coe the confidence that Hodgkinson is in prime fighting shape to upgrade the silver medals she claimed in Eugene and Budapest.

“You have to marvel at how she has come back,” he added.

“To be out injured and then basically your first step on the track and you’re running 1:54 – she is the real deal.

“The only caution I would counsel is sometimes, I’ve been injured and out for periods of time and I think other athletes would tell you this, that you’re just so relieved to get back into competition.

“I’m sure this isn’t the case and I really hope it isn’t, but sometimes you’re so keen to get back into competition that you almost perform above the level of endurance and fitness that you have.”

The women’s 800 metres heats begin at 11:55 BST on September 18, where Hodgkinson will look to book her place in the following day’s semi-finals at 12:45 BST.

Lord Coe added: “I may be reading between the lines here, but what I thought was quite clever was doing two races back to back, which is what she is going to be asked to do in Tokyo.

“And you have to say that finding – and certainly given the weather conditions she confronted in Lausanne – that was a pretty resounding ‘yes, she’s in good nick’.”

The final is scheduled for 11:35 BST on Sunday, September 21.