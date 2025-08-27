Morgan Lake soars to new British record as Mondo Duplantis given scare at Diamond League finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morgan Lake became the first British woman to clear two metres in the high jump at the Diamond League meeting in Zurich.

Lake sank to her knees on the mat and clasped her hands to her head after removing Katarina Johnson-Thompson's jump of 1.98m from the UK record books.

"It's still crazy, I was so in the moment and as soon as I cleared it, I was just so emotional," Lake told BBC Sport.

"This is something I've wanted to do my whole life and I'm so happy.

"I was a bit tired when I was warming up. But as soon as the crowd came in and the atmosphere was amazing, I was just going to go out and jump as high as I can.

"That was two metres and it shows me what I'm capable of if I believe in myself."

The 28-year-old eventually finished third behind Australia's Nicola Olyslagers and the Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh after three unsuccessful attempts at 2.02m.

Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis won a fifth-successive Diamond Trophy to move within two titles of equalling Renaud Lavillenie's record of seven.

open image in gallery Mondo Duplantis was below his best but still won the Diamond League title ( AP )

The world record holder beat Manolo Karalis on countback after both men failed to clear 6.10m.

The United States took all the podium places in the women's pole vault with Katie Moon finishing ahead of Sandi Morris and Emily Grove.

Switzerland's Simon Ehammer delighted the home crowd by winning the men's long jump with 8.32m at the Sechselautenplatz street event.

American shot putter Joe Kovacs claimed his fourth Diamond League title with 22.46m, while Canadian Sarah Mitton defended her crown with a throw of 20.67m.

The Letzigrund Stadium will next host the remaining 26 disciplines on Thursday evening.

PA