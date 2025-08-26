Georgia Hunter Bell to challenge Keely Hodgkinson in 800m as Great Britain’s World Championship team announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Georgia Hunter Bell will fully focus on 800m success at the World Athletics Championships as she looks to rival Olympic champion, and training partner, Keely Hodgkinson for the gold medal later this year.

UK Athletics announted the Great Britain and Northern Ireland which will compete at the competition in Tokyo this September with previous world champions, Josh Kerr and Katarina Johnsoon-Thompson also selected.

The team was selected with the aim of winning medals and achieveing top eight finishes across a variety of events including the men’s 1500m, women’s 800m, and both the men’s and women’s sprint categories.

Hunter Bell’s successes have all come in the 1500m with the 31-year-old winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and a silver medal at the European Championships in 2024. Having previously raced both the 800m and 1500m there was speculation on whether Hunter Bell would specialise and she’s elected to compete over the shorter distance following a third place finish behind Hodgkinson and Audrey Werro at the 2025 Athletissima event in Lausanne early this month.

That event saw Hodgkinson continue her impressive return from an early season injury and she will be the favourite to win gold again in Tokyo. Joining them in the competition will be the 2024 World Athletics Indoor medallist Jemma Reekie.

Over on the men’s side of things, Kerr is joined by 2025 World Indoor medallist Neil Gourley, 2022 World Champion Jake Wightman and Elliot Giles in the 1500m.

George Mills will look to improve on his British Record time of 12:46.59 in the 5000m while women’s 400m World Indoor Champion Amber Anning, and Under 23 European silver medallist Yemi Mary John join the experienced Victoria Ohuruogu for that event.

Also of note are the selected sprinters with Dina Asher-Smith leading a strong female trio including Amy Hunt and Daryll Neita who will compete across both the 100m and 200m distances.

open image in gallery Hunter Bell has selected to compete solely in the 800m after a third place finish at the 2025 Athletissima event in Lausanne ( Getty Images )

Performance Director of UK Athletics, Paula Dunn, said: “We are proud to announce such a strong Novuna GB & NI team for Tokyo. This squad combines proven global medallists with exciting emerging athletes, and we are confident they can build on our recent successes at the highest level.

“Our clear ambition is to convert world-class performances into medals, while also developing depth across events for the future. Tokyo will provide the perfect stage to demonstrate the strength of British athletics, and I know the athletes will rise to the occasion.”

The final team will be confirmed on Monday 1st September following the confirmation of the final world athletics rankings late on Saturday 30th August.

open image in gallery Dina Asher Smith leads a trio of strong sprinters for Great Britain and Northern Ireland ( Mike Egerton/PA Wire )

Great Britain and Northern Ireland team selected for World Athletic Championships 2025:

Women

100m & 200m - Dina Asher-Smith, Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita

400m - Amber Anning, Yemi Mary John, Victoria Ohuruogu

800m - Georgia Hunter Bell, Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie

1500m - Laura Muir, Revee Walcott-Nolan, Erin Wallace

5000m - Melissa Country-Bryant, Innes FitzGerald, Hannah Nuttall

10,000m - Calli Hauger-Thackery*, Megan Keith*

400m Hurdles - Lina Nielsen, Emily Newnham

3000m Steeplechase - Elise Thorner, Sarah Tait*

100m Hurdles - Marcia Sey*

High Jump - Morgan Lake*

Long Jump - Jazmin Sawyers

Pole Vault - Molly Caudery

Hammer - Anna Purchase*

Heptathlon - Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Jade O’Dowda*, Abigail Pawlett*

Women’s 4×100m - Dina Asher-Smith, Success Eduan, Joy Eze, Desiree Henry, Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita

Women’s 4×400 - Amber Anning, Hannah Brier, Poppy Malik, Yemi Mary John, Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin

Men

100m - Jeremiah Azu, Romell Glave, Zharnel Hughes

200m - Toby Harries*, Zharnel Hughes

400m - Charlie Dobson, Matt Hudson-Smith, Samuel Reardon

800m - Max Burgin, Tiarnan Crorken, Ben Pattison

1500m - Elliot Giles, Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman

5000m - George Mills

3000m Steeplechase - Zak Seddon*

35k Race Walk - Cameron Corbishley*

400m Hurdles - Alastair Chalmers, Seamus Derbyshire, Tyri Donovan

110m Hurdles - Tade Ojora*

Marathon - Emile Cairess

Discus - Lawrence Okoye, Nick Percy

Hammer - Jake Norris*

Shot Put - Scott Lincoln*

Men’s 4×400m - Charlie Dobson, Lewis Davey, Toby Harries, Matt Hudson-Smith, Samuel Reardon, Lee Thompson

Men’s 4×100m - Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Jeremiah Azu, Jona Efoloko, Romell Glave, Louie Hinchliffe, Zharnel Hughes

*Selected subject to confirmation of a qualifying world ranking position on midnight Saturday 30th August.