Georgia Hunter Bell to challenge Keely Hodgkinson in 800m as Great Britain’s World Championship team announced
World champions Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Josh Kerr also handed wildcards to compete
Georgia Hunter Bell will fully focus on 800m success at the World Athletics Championships as she looks to rival Olympic champion, and training partner, Keely Hodgkinson for the gold medal later this year.
UK Athletics announted the Great Britain and Northern Ireland which will compete at the competition in Tokyo this September with previous world champions, Josh Kerr and Katarina Johnsoon-Thompson also selected.
The team was selected with the aim of winning medals and achieveing top eight finishes across a variety of events including the men’s 1500m, women’s 800m, and both the men’s and women’s sprint categories.
Hunter Bell’s successes have all come in the 1500m with the 31-year-old winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and a silver medal at the European Championships in 2024. Having previously raced both the 800m and 1500m there was speculation on whether Hunter Bell would specialise and she’s elected to compete over the shorter distance following a third place finish behind Hodgkinson and Audrey Werro at the 2025 Athletissima event in Lausanne early this month.
That event saw Hodgkinson continue her impressive return from an early season injury and she will be the favourite to win gold again in Tokyo. Joining them in the competition will be the 2024 World Athletics Indoor medallist Jemma Reekie.
Over on the men’s side of things, Kerr is joined by 2025 World Indoor medallist Neil Gourley, 2022 World Champion Jake Wightman and Elliot Giles in the 1500m.
George Mills will look to improve on his British Record time of 12:46.59 in the 5000m while women’s 400m World Indoor Champion Amber Anning, and Under 23 European silver medallist Yemi Mary John join the experienced Victoria Ohuruogu for that event.
Also of note are the selected sprinters with Dina Asher-Smith leading a strong female trio including Amy Hunt and Daryll Neita who will compete across both the 100m and 200m distances.
Performance Director of UK Athletics, Paula Dunn, said: “We are proud to announce such a strong Novuna GB & NI team for Tokyo. This squad combines proven global medallists with exciting emerging athletes, and we are confident they can build on our recent successes at the highest level.
“Our clear ambition is to convert world-class performances into medals, while also developing depth across events for the future. Tokyo will provide the perfect stage to demonstrate the strength of British athletics, and I know the athletes will rise to the occasion.”
The final team will be confirmed on Monday 1st September following the confirmation of the final world athletics rankings late on Saturday 30th August.
Great Britain and Northern Ireland team selected for World Athletic Championships 2025:
Women
100m & 200m - Dina Asher-Smith, Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita
400m - Amber Anning, Yemi Mary John, Victoria Ohuruogu
800m - Georgia Hunter Bell, Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie
1500m - Laura Muir, Revee Walcott-Nolan, Erin Wallace
5000m - Melissa Country-Bryant, Innes FitzGerald, Hannah Nuttall
10,000m - Calli Hauger-Thackery*, Megan Keith*
400m Hurdles - Lina Nielsen, Emily Newnham
3000m Steeplechase - Elise Thorner, Sarah Tait*
100m Hurdles - Marcia Sey*
High Jump - Morgan Lake*
Long Jump - Jazmin Sawyers
Pole Vault - Molly Caudery
Hammer - Anna Purchase*
Heptathlon - Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Jade O’Dowda*, Abigail Pawlett*
Women’s 4×100m - Dina Asher-Smith, Success Eduan, Joy Eze, Desiree Henry, Amy Hunt, Daryll Neita
Women’s 4×400 - Amber Anning, Hannah Brier, Poppy Malik, Yemi Mary John, Victoria Ohuruogu, Nicole Yeargin
Men
100m - Jeremiah Azu, Romell Glave, Zharnel Hughes
200m - Toby Harries*, Zharnel Hughes
400m - Charlie Dobson, Matt Hudson-Smith, Samuel Reardon
800m - Max Burgin, Tiarnan Crorken, Ben Pattison
1500m - Elliot Giles, Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Jake Wightman
5000m - George Mills
3000m Steeplechase - Zak Seddon*
35k Race Walk - Cameron Corbishley*
400m Hurdles - Alastair Chalmers, Seamus Derbyshire, Tyri Donovan
110m Hurdles - Tade Ojora*
Marathon - Emile Cairess
Discus - Lawrence Okoye, Nick Percy
Hammer - Jake Norris*
Shot Put - Scott Lincoln*
Men’s 4×400m - Charlie Dobson, Lewis Davey, Toby Harries, Matt Hudson-Smith, Samuel Reardon, Lee Thompson
Men’s 4×100m - Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Jeremiah Azu, Jona Efoloko, Romell Glave, Louie Hinchliffe, Zharnel Hughes
*Selected subject to confirmation of a qualifying world ranking position on midnight Saturday 30th August.
