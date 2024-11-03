Leaders Man City maintain impressive WSL form as Man Utd hold Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester City made it five Women’s Super League wins in a row after cruising to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Jess Park opened the scoring in the 40th minute with a highlight-reel effort as she thundered the ball into the top-left corner from 25 yards out and Jill Roord doubled the visitors’ advantage five minutes after the restart with a low finish

Katie Stengel came closest for this season’s top-flight newcomers, clipping the near post in the second half of a contest that saw 2,775 fans flock to the Eagles main venue.

Park then turned provider, setting up Khadija Shaw who nodded home City’s third in the 73rd minute and they comfortably saw the game out to stay top of the table.

open image in gallery Man City cruised to victory over Crystal Palace ( Action Images via Reuters )

In Sunday’s early kick-off, Manchester United substitute Melvine Malard snatched an 83rd-minute equaliser to earn her side a 1-1 draw with Arsenal, after former United striker Alessia Russo got the Gunners goal in an intriguing clash.

Given a hostile reception by many home fans, Russo had a number of good chances before breaking the deadlock with a tidy finish in the 63rd minute as Arsenal dominated their hosts.

United struggled to threaten the Gunners goal until Malard got enough on Rachel Williams’s header from a corner to steer it past Daphne Van Domselaar and into the net.

open image in gallery Melvine Malard snatched a draw for Man Utd against Arsenal ( Manchester United via Getty Imag )

Elsewhere, Brighton maintained their impressive start to the season by winning 1-0 at home to Leicester thanks to a goal from England striker Nikita Parris and an injury-time own goal from Camila Saez gave Tottenham a 2-1 win over West Ham.

Additional reporting by Reuters