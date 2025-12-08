Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United travel to face Wolves in the Premier League tonight as Monday Night Football pits Ruben Amorim’s side against the team at the bottom of the league.

United’s latest disappointing result saw the hapless hosts draw to West Ham after a late equaliser from Soungoutou Magassa, and while the visitors entered the weekend in eighth and just two points off the top four, it is clear that a continuation of recent performances will not be enough to secure European football.

Thankfully for Amorim, the next match comes against the side that is rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, with Wolves having secured just two points so far this term.

The arrival of Rob Edwards as manager has not seen an upturn in results, though United will be wary of the opposition after losing to Wolves in this fixture last year not long after the arrival of Vitor Pereira.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Wolves vs Man Utd?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, 8 December at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 6.30pm.

Subscribers can also stream the action online via NOWTV. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Rodrigo Gomes and Leon Chiwome are the long-term absentees for the hosts, with neither back until next year, while the lay-off windows for Fernando Lopez and Marshall Munetsi are unsure after respective adductor and calf strains. Daniel Bentley is still “a few weeks away” from a return too.

Joao Gomes will be suspended after picking up another yellow last time out against Forest, and while Ladislav Krejci is edging closer to a return after a knee injury, this match may come too soon for him.

Manchester United will once again be without Benjamin Sesko as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, while Harry Maguire remains out until next week at the earliest.

United will have to make a late assessment on both Matthijs de Ligt – who missed the draw with West Ham – and Diogo Dalot, both of whom Amorim said should be available.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves XI: Johnstone; Mosquera, Agbadou, Gomes; Tchatchoua, Andre, Gomes, Wolfe; Arias, Strand Larsen, Bellegarde.

Man Utd XI: Lammens; Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mazraoui; Mbeumo, Cunha; Zirkzee.