Ruben Amorim explains why he isn’t picking Kobbie Mainoo after criticism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim has defended his decision to marginalise Kobbie Mainoo by saying he does not pick the Manchester United team on the basis of big names and cannot choose players just because they are England internationals.

Mainoo is one of only four senior players in Amorim’s squad who are yet to start a Premier League match this season, along with third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton, Tyrell Malacia — who was not even training with the first team in the summer —and Lisandro Martinez, who is just back from a long-term injury.

Amorim has preferred a partnership of captain Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in midfield, but has also opted for Manuel Ugarte ahead of Mainoo.

open image in gallery Kobbie Mainoo is yet to start a league game this season ( AFP/Getty )

But the Portuguese explained: “I see it and I just want to win, I just put the players, I don’t look who it is, I don’t care about that, I just try to put the best players on the pitch. You have Ugarte that played two games, one of them [when] Case was out. Bruno is always fit, he’s the guy that is doing his position so maybe it has to do with that.”

Amorim is irritated by the focus on Mainoo, who began the Euro 2024 final for England but has only been a substitute for much of his reign and was an unused replacement in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.

“My job is to answer but I am trying to answer always the same thing,” he added. “And you ask me always the same thing. I understand what you are saying. You love Kobbie. He starts for England, but that doesn’t mean I need to put Kobbie [in the team] when I feel I shouldn’t put Kobbie.”

Captain Fernandes could be used in the front three during the Africa Cup of Nations, when Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo will be away, but Amorim did not offer Mainoo any encouragement that he will be likelier to start then.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim has defended his selections ( Getty Images )

“It’s the same question,” he said. “I don’t know what is going to happen. It depends. If I see in the training it is the best thing, I will put it. That is the only way I know how to respond to that.”

United go to Wolves on Monday and Amorim is optimistic that Matthijs de Ligt, who missed the West Ham game, and Diogo Dalot, who went off with a minor problem, will be fit to feature at Molineux.

But while Wolves have only taken two points from 14 games this season, Amorim warned they are capable of beating United.

“Everything can happen,” he said. “There is no team in the history of the Premier League that didn’t win one game. It can be any game. So we need to try to improve, rest the players, work really well and prepare a tough match because with us it’s always a tough match.”