Matheus Cunha sparks injury fears after missing Christmas lights event due to training ‘accident’

Cunha suffered an “accident in training” that prevented him from attending the switch-on event in Altrincham

Will Castle
Saturday 22 November 2025 14:45 EST
Comments
Matheus Cunha suffered an “accident in training” according to Visit Altrincham organisers
Matheus Cunha suffered an “accident in training” according to Visit Altrincham organisers (Getty Images)

There are new concerns over Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha’s fitness after he missed a Christmas lights switch-on event in Altrincham due to what organisers described as "an accident in training" on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has impressed since joining from Wolves in the summer and looked set to retain his starting role in the Red Devils' return to Premier League action against Everton on Monday.

But a surprise source has sparked concern over Cunha's availability after the Brazil international pulled out of Altrincham's 'Neon Noel' Christmas lights switch-on event on Saturday.

In a social media post, Visit Altrincham said: "Unfortunately Matheus Cunha has had an accident in training today and will not be able to attend tonight's Christmas Lights Switch on in Altrincham due to medical reasons."

Cunha had been due to switch on the lights in Altrincham with Sam Aston, who plays Chesney in Coronation Street.

The Independent have contacted Manchester United for comment.

There are now question marks over whether Cunha will feature for the Red Devils for the Everton clash, posing further strain to Ruben Amorim’s already dwindling attacking options.

Benjamin Sesko is ruled out for about three weeks with a knee injury, while top scorer Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo be absent from 7 December going forward due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez have already been ruled out of the match against the Toffees, while Kobbie Mainoo is a doubt.

Additional reporting from PA

