Ruben Amorim admits he was ‘overwhelmed’ during first season at Manchester United

Ruben Amorim has said it was the best decision of his career to join Manchester United but admitted he was “overwhelmed” and too emotional at times in his first year at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese faces Everton on Monday on the first anniversary of his match in charge, a 1-1 draw at Ipswich, with United on their longest unbeaten run of his tenure, a five-match sequence that has featured three wins.

Amorim described it as a “good year” even though United only came 15th last season, their lowest season for half a century, failed to qualify for Europe and then suffered an embarrassing Carabao Cup defeat to League Two Grimsby.

The former Sporting CP manager said he had endured some hard days and nights and revealed he was shocked by the performances at Grimsby and Brentford this season but believes United are improving.

“It was a good year,” he told MUTV. “I learn a lot. I change how I see things. I learn for the future and the present. Some days were really hard, some nights were really hard but then I had some moments I really enjoyed.

“This is a massive club and I would not change for any club. When you belong to this club, you belong to something really special. We are here to stay, I hope. I think it was the best decision in my career [to come].”

Amorim joined United when they had a busy fixture list, with 42 matches from his November arrival to the end of the season, which made it harder for him.

open image in gallery Ruben Amorim has endured a difficult first year at Old Trafford ( PA Wire )

“It was everything at the same time,” he explained. “I felt last year, I was always overwhelmed with the games. I didn't have the time to settle down, to understand that my job is not just the pitch, it's outside the pitch, [it] is to push for everyone.

"I felt like, last year, I was really emotional all the time, because I was struggling with the results.

"I'm always saying that this is going to take time, but I'm the guy that has the bigger responsibility to take care of everything and to control the emotions a little bit better.”

Now United seem on an upward curve but, while they are seventh in the Premier League, Amorim believes they ought to be higher.

“I think we are improving,” he said. “We are doing good things but we have so much to do. We are so far from perfection because we should have more points in this moment. Grimsby was the most difficult moment for me and also a bit Brentford. In these moments, I was a bit shocked. I was not expecting that.”