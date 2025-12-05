Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roy Keane has criticised the attitude of Manchester United’s players, not for the first time, following the side’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.

Man United led the Hammers 1-0 on Thursday, when defender Diogo Dalot struck just before the hour mark in the Premier League clash.

But Soungoutou Magassa equalised for the visitors inside the final 10 minutes, snatching a draw for a relegation-threatened West Ham at Old Trafford.

Man United were subjected to boos at full time, and club legend Keane has said the draw felt inevitable even when his old team were ahead.

“You smell it, you smell it,” the former United captain and midfielder said on Sky Sports.

“United [are] making substitutions, and the manager’s entitled to do that, but I was looking at players coming off – and it was like they’d won the league, and they were all just chilling out.

“It’s 1-0, get off the pitch and get somebody–! Show some intensity to your play, and when you’re defending set pieces, and when the subs are going on and the subs are coming off... It was all a bit like: ‘This is cool.’

“You can’t be cool when you’re 1-0 up. Get the job done, you’re 1-0 up. Then show your quality.

“Man United have more quality players than west ham – they have, in general – and this is not a good [Man] United team. But show that when you get 1-0 up.

“You go, ‘Alright, you can relax a little bit now,’ because you’ve got that 1-0 – a little bit – but knowing anything can happen. But United were too chilled out, too relaxed. Get the job done.”

The result means Ruben Amorim’s Man United have just one win in their last five games, accompanied by three draws and a defeat.

A dejected Bruno Fernandes during Man United’s draw with West Ham ( Getty Images )

The result also leaves them eighth in the Premier League, 11 points behind leaders Arsenal as the midway point of the campaign draws near.

West Ham, meanwhile, were unable to claw their way out of the relegation zone despite what was a solid-enough result for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

The east London club sit 18th – two points off 17th – and they were without one of their most-crucial players, Lucas Paqueta, on Thursday. The midfielder was sent off in Sunday’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession, courtesy of a period of dissent.