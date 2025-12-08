Wolves vs Man United live: Ruben Amorim targets three points from must-win Premier League clash
Manchester United could move into sixth this evening as they take on Wolves who are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table
Premier League strugglers Wolves host Manchester United in Monday Night Football as Ruben Amorim’s side have the chance to move into sixth place tonight.
United have been on mixed form of late, with a disappointing draw to West Ham having followed the win over Crystal Palace, though the equally unreliable form of teams around them means they enter the match just four points off the top four.
However, performances like that against the Hammers will not be enough to secure European football, and United will have to pick up wins in matches of this nature if they are to mount a challenge for the top five.
Thankfully for Amorim, his side’s next match comes against bottom-of-the-table Wolves, who have secured just two points from 14 games so far this term.
The arrival of Rob Edwards is yet to provide an upturn in results, though the visitors will be wary of letting their foot off the gas against a team they lost to home and away last season.
Follow all the latest build-up, team news and updates from the Molineux below:
Ruben Amorim explains why he isn’t picking Kobbie Mainoo after criticism over selections
Ruben Amorim has defended his decision to marginalise Kobbie Mainoo by saying he does not pick the Manchester United team on the basis of big names and cannot choose players just because they are England internationals.
Mainoo is one of only four senior players in Amorim’s squad who are yet to start a Premier League match this season, along with third-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton, Tyrell Malacia — who was not even training with the first team in the summer —and Lisandro Martinez, who is just back from a long-term injury.
Amorim has preferred a partnership of captain Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in midfield, but has also opted for Manuel Ugarte ahead of Mainoo.
Ruben Amorim explains why he isn’t picking Kobbie Mainoo after criticism
Wolves will be 'a tough match'
Ruben Amorim also spoke about the preparations for tonight’s Premier League clash with Wolves and admitted that ‘anything can happen’.
“Everything can happen, and that will change,” said the United manager.
“There is no team in the Premier League history that didn't win one game. So, it can be any game.
“So, we need to try to improve, to rest the players, work really well, and prepare a tough match because, with us, it’s always a tough match.”
Roy Keane rages at Manchester United attitude after draw against West Ham
Roy Keane has criticised the attitude of Manchester United’s players, not for the first time, following the side’s 1-1 draw with West Ham.
Man United led the Hammers 1-0 on Thursday, when defender Diogo Dalot struck just before the hour mark in the Premier League clash.
But Soungoutou Magassa equalised for the visitors inside the final 10 minutes, snatching a draw for a relegation-threatened West Ham at Old Trafford.
Roy Keane rages at Manchester United attitude after draw against West Ham
Amorim on why Mainoo isn't starting
Ruben Amorim was asked why Kobbie Mainoo wasn’t getting the opportunities to start in midfield this season.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Man Utd boss replied: “I see it. I see it, and I just want to win. I try to put the players... I don't look who it is. I don't care about that.
“I'm just trying to put the best players on the pitch. You have [Manuel] Ugarte that played two games.
“One of them, Case was out. Bruno is always fit [and] is the guy that is doing his position. So maybe it has to do with that."
Man United fans boo after West Ham steal away vital Premier League points
Here’s the report from United’s hapless draw last time out...
For about 25 minutes, the league table had an unusually pleasing look for Manchester United. It isn’t something that could be said often in Ruben Amorim’s reign but they would surely have settled for it staying that way for the rest of the season. They were fifth, level on points with Chelsea, on course for a return to the Champions League, if scarcely playing like a team who belonged among the European elite.
And then they contrived to lose a lead at Old Trafford to a team in the bottom three. Amorim pronounced himself “frustrated and angry”. He was not alone. Boos greeted the final whistle. United are eighth, a return of one win from their last five games and their habit of drawing from winning positions means they are missing opportunities to be rather higher in the table. A return of one point from home matches against 10-man Everton and relegation-threatened West Ham is unsatisfactory. So, too, a record of only winning one second half this season. “We need to be better in the second halves,” said Amorim. And perhaps in the first halves, too.
Man United fans boo as West Ham steal away vital Premier League points
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 6.30pm.
Subscribers can also stream the action online via NOWTV. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is Wolves vs Man Utd?
The match is scheduled to take place on Monday, 8 December at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT.
Predicted line-ups
Wolves XI: Johnstone; Mosquera, Agbadou, Gomes; Tchatchoua, Andre, Gomes, Wolfe; Arias, Strand Larsen, Bellegarde.
Man Utd XI: Lammens; Yoro, de Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mazraoui; Mbeumo, Cunha; Zirkzee.
Man Utd team news
Manchester United will once again be without Benjamin Sesko as he continues his recovery from a knee injury, while Harry Maguire remains out until next week at the earliest.
United will have to make a late assessment on both Matthijs de Ligt – who missed the draw with West Ham – and Diogo Dalot, both of whom Amorim said should be available.
Wolves team news
Rodrigo Gomes and Leon Chiwome are the long-term absentees for the hosts, with neither back until next year, while the lay-off windows for Fernando Lopez and Marshall Munetsi are unsure after respective adductor and calf strains. Daniel Bentley is still “a few weeks away” from a return too.
Joao Gomes will be suspended after picking up another yellow last time out against Forest, and while Ladislav Krejci is edging closer to a return after a knee injury, this match may come too soon for him.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments