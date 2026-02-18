Wolves vs Arsenal live: Gunners look to go seven points clear at top of Premier League
Can Arsenal extend their advantage over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League?
Arsenal will bid to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League as they travel to rock-bottom side Wolves.
The Gunners dropped two valuable points at Brentford last Thursday, failing to win for the third time in six league games, but bounced back with an emphatic first-half demolition of Wigan Athletic to progress in the FA Cup.
They can now once again open up the gap between themselves and Manchester City, who are breathing down their neck after being revitalised by a late win at Liverpool earlier this month.
Mikel Arteta, however, will be wary of the threat that Wolves can pose despite their relegation-doomed status, with the Midlands side giving Arsenal an almighty scare in the reverse fixture.
Arsenal required two own goals at the Emirates, including one deep into stoppage time, to beat Wolves 2-1 back in December, and Rob Edwards’ side will be desperate to do themselves justice and take points off the title chasers this time around.
Follow all the action from Molineux in our live blog below:
Wolves vs Arsenal
Arsenal will have the chance to reopen the gap at the top of the Premier League table to seven points as they face rock-bottom Wolves at Molineux.
The Gunners missed out on two valuable points at Brentford last time out after Keane Lewis-Potter cancelled out Noni Madueke’s opener, with Arsenal failing to win for the third time in six league games.
And while tonight’s meeting with relegation-doomed Wolves may seem a perfect chance to get back to winning ways, Mikel Arteta will be wary of the threat Rob Edwards’ side pose, given how things nearly transpired in the reverse fixture.
Arsenal required two own goals at the Emirates, including one deep into stoppage time, to beat Wolves 2-1 back in December, meaning there’s no guarantee the Midlands outfit will be a gimme for the title hopefuls.
Good evening!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action as Arsenal seek to extend their lead at the top of the table.
The Gunner take on Wolves away from home and should make easy work of the team sat 20th in the table.
But, with unrelenting pressure on Mikel Arteta’s men that tasked is easier said than done.
This midweek fixture kicks off at 8pm and we’ll have all the updates and team news throughout the evening.
