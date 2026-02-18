Premier League title race: Do Arsenal or Man City have the easier run-in?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Premier League is building towards another thrilling run-in, as Arsenal and Manchester City face off in the title race.

After three second-place finishes in a row, Arsenal are bidding to finally end their 22-year wait for a league title under Mikel Arteta.

But they are once again facing competition from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who denied them in both 2023 and 2024.

Aston Villa, in third place under Unai Emery, are the closest challengers outside of the top two as the campaign heads towards the final straight.

Here’s how the crucial run-in is shaping up.

Arsenal

Played: 26

Points: 57

GD: +32

Toughest game? It’s obviously the trip to Manchester City in mid-April, with just five more league games to follow after that. Arsenal have not won at the Etihad since January 2015 and their title challenge went up in smoke there in a 4-1 thrashing in April 2023, before arguably playing too safe in a 0-0 draw in March 2024. Arsenal are in a good position to take a lead to the Etihad, though, and have shown they are made of stronger stuff under Mikel Arteta over the last couple of years: so a draw could be vital this time around.

A potential banana skin? What about Everton? The Toffees admittedly have a woeful record at the Emirates, but they have the fifth-best away record in the Premier League this season under David Moyes. Plus, it will fall in between the two legs of their Champions League last-16 tie, and a week before the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City. This is precisely the type of game where Arsenal can’t afford to take their eye off the ball.

Final straight? On paper, it’s looking good for Arsenal. In May, they will play Fulham and Burnley at home. Mid-table Fulham will likely be in ‘nothing to play for’ territory while 19th-placed Burnley could well be down by the penultimate weekend. West Ham, though, could be fighting for their lives, and Crystal Palace, too, could be dragged into danger by the final game of the season. Still, the Gunners might not have to play a top-half team in May.

Man City

Played: 26

Points: 53

GD: +30

Toughest game? Pep Guardiola’s side have to be close to perfect before hosting Arsenal, so the two games that stand out are the away trips to Leeds and Chelsea. Leeds are unbeaten at home this season when playing ‘under the lights’ at Elland Road, so a 5:30pm kick-off looks a real test. Chelsea are unpredictable but have risen to the occasion at home this season and Cole Palmer is starting to come into form after an injury-hit campaign.

A potential banana skin? With Nottingham Forest looking for their third ‘new manager bounce’ of the season - after Ange Postecoglou and Sean Dyche fell flat - could Vitor Pereira repeat last season’s wonders at Wolves by turning their form around and going on a winning run?

Final straight? On paper, much tougher than Arsenal’s. Brentford and Bournemouth could be in the mix for European qualification over the final weeks of the season and City have to play them both in their final three games. Then, they host Aston Villa on the final weekend of the season. Will Unai Emery’s side have Champions League qualification wrapped up by then, or could they even be in the title race? City could do with hoping Villa get to the Europa League final that midweek.

Verdict?

This will be a run-in of two halves, with everything building up to the meeting between Manchester City and Arsenal in mid-April, and then everything that follows. But Arsenal’s fixtures before and then after going to the Etihad look more favourable than City’s, particularly their final stretch . A crucial factor for both sides will be the other cup competitions and how their squad depth holds up: they will also meet in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday 22 March, and are both also through to the Champions League last-16 and FA Cup fifth round.