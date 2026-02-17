Bukayo Saka signs new five-year deal with Arsenal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bukayo Saka has signed a new five-year contract with Arsenal keeping him at the club until 2031 as the 24-year-old commits his future to the Gunners.

Saka’s previous deal had been due to run out at the end of next season in June 2027 but the club decided to strike early with a new deal understanding that interest in Saka, from within England and across Europe, was high and that the winger preferred to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Since breaking into the first Saka has become an integral part of Arsenal’s starting XI and is competing to win an unprecedented quadruple this season with Mikel Arteta’s side top of the Premier League, through to the last-16 of the Champions League, into the fifth round of the FA Cup and preparing to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

According to BBC Sport, talks over a new deal for Saka have been ongoing for a while and the agreement will make him the best paid player at the club with wages alleged to be in excess of £300,000 per week.

Saka becomes the latest member of the current squad to sign an extension to his Arsenal contract with William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly all putting pen to paper on new long-term contracts last summer.

Saka has made 239 appearances for Arsenal, scoring 77 goals including seven from 33 matches this season though he is currently on a 15-game goalless run having last found the back of the net at the start of December 2025 in a 2-0 home win over Brentford.

He came up through Arsenal’s academy and is a fan-favourite figure who also captains the side in the absence of Martin Odegaard. He is undoubtably one of the most important members of Arteta’s Arsenal ranking top for goals, assists, shots and chances created underlining his worth on the right wing.

Saka has also scored 14 goals in 48 appearances for England and is expected to be part of Thomas Tuchel's squad for the World Cup which begins in June.