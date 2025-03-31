Who is Andrea Berta? Arsenal’s no-nonsense transfer guru who orchestrated Atletico Madrid’s rise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have appointed Andrea Berta as their new sporting director - a transfer guru with a penchant for striking gold.

The Italian fills the void left by Edu back in November, arriving at the Emirates with a pedigree only ever seen at the pinnacle of football.

He is today one of the top executives in the game and has built a reputation for making miracles, doing so during his decade-plus stay at Atletico Madrid.

But it was through his humble beginnings that he quickly proved his worth, when he diched a cushty banking job to work in the lower leagues of Italian football.

First roll of the dice

Berta aptly started his career as a transfer mastermind with a gamble.

Following a call from local Brescia businessman Tommaso Ghirardi, Berta abandoned his steady salary in finance to start working for Carpenedolo in the role of sporting director - a semi-professional side based in a quaint Lombardy town, that boasts a population of just 12,000.

At Carpenedolo, Berta stood out from the crowd. He was said to keep vigorous notes on all players in northern Italy, detailing their character and family as well as statistics and playstyles. His view of the game went far beyond the pitch and by going that extra mile, he helped guide the unassuming side all the way to the fourth tier of Italian football.

From there, he was on the map and quickly warranted a higher-profile job. Spells at Serie A staples Parma and Genoa followed, first earning the adulation of Italian audiences.

But it was beyond Italy’s borders during his most recent stint - a 12-year run in Madrid - where he earned the nickname of “Milagroso Berta”, translated to “Miraculous Berta”.

open image in gallery Andrea Berta started out as a sporting director by rising up the ranks of Italian football ( Getty Images )

Success in Spain

Berta first arrived at the Vincente Calderon in 2013, taking up a role in international scouting before switching to technical management. Within his first season, Atletico had ended their 18-year wait to lift a La Liga title.

During those first years, Berta worked alongside club CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin to conduct the club’s transfer dealings - some of which were nothing short of masterstrokes.

Antoine Griezmann’s arrival from Real Sociedad was notably under his watch, plucking a world-beater from their La Liga counterparts before selling him on for a staggering fee of £108million to Barcelona. Atletico then resigned the Frenchman four years later for just a sixth of the price.

open image in gallery Berta was at the heart of Jan Oblak’s signing in 2014 ( PA Archive )

Berta was also at the heart of Slovenian shot-stopper Jan Oblak’s signing, who went on to establish himself as among the best goalkeepers in the modern era.

After being promoted to sporting director in 2017, Berta oversaw the arrival of Rodri from Villarreal, securing the services of a future Ballon d’Or winner before selling him on to Manchester City, where he has won everything there is to win.

Add the signings of Marcos Llorente, Jose Maria Gimenez, Luis Suarez - all of whom were instrumental in their La Liga title win of 2020/21 - and Berta has one hell of a resume.

His storied tenure with Atleti ended in January, but not before he provided one last parting gift - acquiring Julian Alvarez from Man City last summer, whose status as the club’s leading goal-scorer has already justified his £82m price tag.

open image in gallery Berta provided one last parting gift to Atleti by signing Julian Alvarez, now the club’s top scorer ( Getty Images )

No-nonsense demeanor

Berta may be among football’s elite executives, but he doesn’t use his stature to flaunt in front of the cameras.

He keeps his cards close to his chest and does not like media attention, opting to let his genius dealings do the talking.

Interviews are not in his remit, once telling Correire della Sera when they tried to speak to him: “I chose this way, since I’ve been in Spain it’s been my line.”

That said, a rare occasion in the spotlight may have won Berta over with Arsenal fans long before his Emirates arrival.

Berta was shown to slap a Man City member of staff during a heated exchange at the end of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Atleti - and with City’s rivalry with the Gunners now reaching boiling point, he joins a club similarly consumed by an aversion to Pep Guardiola’s side.

open image in gallery Berta (left) rarely basks in spotlight and is not one for media appearances ( Getty Images )

First-choice appointment

Arsenal have been in need of a new sporting director since Edu’s departure five months ago. Now, they’ve got their man.

Berta was earmarked as the ideal replacement in January, given his sensational track record in the transfer market.

It was that reputation that earned the interest PSG and Manchester United as well as Arsenal, both of whom have been linked with approaching him in the past. But in beating the competition to his services, Arsenal will hope a shift behind the scenes can aid the club in its push for a first major trophy since lifting the FA Cup in 2020.

"I am thrilled to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club," Berta said.

open image in gallery Berta was at the top of Arsenal’s list to replace Edu as sporting director ( PA )

"I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone into re-establishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world.

"The club has great values and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team.

"I cannot wait to get started in my new role and I am really looking forward to experiencing my first game at Emirates Stadium together with our supporters."

Having rejuvenated the Gunners from a point of stagnation to regular title challenger, Edu’s time as an Arsenal higher-up can only be seen as a success. There will now be the hope that Berta’s arrival can take them that extra step towards glory, having an impact akin to the one he brought in Madrid.

Arsenal’s ranks are brimming with quality, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard all entering their prime. Berta’s task is to now add to that talent while keeping their current stars under lock and key, refining a squad that is already teetering on era-defining success.