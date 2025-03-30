Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal have appointed Andrea Berta as their new sporting director.

The Italian replaces Edu in the role at the Emirates following 12 years at Atletico Madrid, where he was involved in the transfers of players such as Rodri, Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak.

Edu resigned from his post in November and Berta, 53, was identified as the top candidate following his departure from Atletico in January.

During his time in the Spanish capital, where he worked alongside Diego Simeone, Atletico won two La Liga titles, the Europa League, the Copa del Rey and reached two Champions League finals.

Berta will now work closely with Mikel Arteta following a difficult season for Arsenal which saw a potential Premier League title challenge slip away after consecutive runners-up finishes to Manchester City.

“I am delighted to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club,” Berta said.

"I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone in to re-establishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world.

Andrea Berta (left) played a key role in Atletico's success in recent years ( Getty Images )

"The club has great values and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team.

"I cannot wait to get started in my new role and I am really looking forward to experiencing my first game at Emirates Stadium together with our supporters."