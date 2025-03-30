Arsenal appoint former Atletico transfer guru as new sporting director
Andrea Berta replaces Edu, who departed in November, after spending more than a decade with Atletico Madrid
Arsenal have appointed Andrea Berta as their new sporting director.
The Italian replaces Edu in the role at the Emirates following 12 years at Atletico Madrid, where he was involved in the transfers of players such as Rodri, Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak.
Edu resigned from his post in November and Berta, 53, was identified as the top candidate following his departure from Atletico in January.
During his time in the Spanish capital, where he worked alongside Diego Simeone, Atletico won two La Liga titles, the Europa League, the Copa del Rey and reached two Champions League finals.
Berta will now work closely with Mikel Arteta following a difficult season for Arsenal which saw a potential Premier League title challenge slip away after consecutive runners-up finishes to Manchester City.
“I am delighted to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club,” Berta said.
"I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone in to re-establishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world.
"The club has great values and a rich history, and I am looking forward to playing my part in shaping a successful future with a great team.
"I cannot wait to get started in my new role and I am really looking forward to experiencing my first game at Emirates Stadium together with our supporters."
