Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Arsenal are set to lose sporting director Edu with the Brazilian poised to join up with Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and his network of clubs.

The departure will remove one of Mikel Arteta’s key allies at the Emirates after a successful period establishing the Gunners as one of the most efficient clubs in Europe in the transfer market.

The Brazilian has played a vital role in Arteta’s side emerging as Premier League title contenders with some of the best business in recent years including the signings of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice.

The former Arsenal midfielder has established himself as one of the game’s leading sporting directors after impressing with both signings and trimming down the Gunners’ squad after selling Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Edu has been in talks with the Marinakis group and could now lead their recruitment to assist with the likes of Nottingham Forest, Greek club Olympiacos and Portuguese side Rio Ave.

The 46-year-old has been on record about his pride in shifting the culture at the Emirates and “changing how people see our club and the vision people have of Arsenal compared to the past.”

Edu maintained winning was not enough for Arsenal and their style was also paramount to their success.

Edu has played a leading role in Arsenal’s resurgence ( PA Archive )

“I want to win the best way possible,” he said. “When we win the trophy, it is because we did it the right way. Ask every single Arsenal fan how they feel about that.”

The Brazilian midfielder was signed by Arsene Wenger and became an integral part of ‘The Invincibles’ alongside teammates Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira and Martin Keown.