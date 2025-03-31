Bukayo Saka set to make Arsenal return after long injury lay-off
Saka has not featured since December after hamstring surgery
Bukayo Saka is set to make his return from injury for Arsenal in a huge boost ahead of a crucial run of fixtures.
Mikel Arteta confirmed that the winger is “ready to go” for the game against Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday after several months on the sidelines.
Saka underwent hamstring surgery after suffering the issue in December, but has stepped up his comeback in training and is in line to feature at the Emirates Stadium.
His availability is timely with the two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid set to begin next week.
“All the careful things are already done,” Arteta said of Saka. “Now it’s about getting him on the grass in the right moments. But he’s pushing. We’ve had to hold him back even.
“He’s a massive weapon. We know how important his contribution is to our success. It’s great to have him back."
Arsenal host Real Madrid in the first leg of the last-eight tie next Tuesday, before travelling to the Spanish capital a week later after a league fixture against Brentford.
Their title challenge has faded in the absence of Saka and a host of other forwards, with Arteta’s side sitting 12 points behind leaders Liverpool and requiring a significant slip-up to get back in the chase.
