West Ham welcome Leicester to the London Stadium on Thursday looking to continue their recent form that has seen them move 13 points clear of the relegation zone (8pm,TNT Sports and Discovery+ app).

Since the arrival of new manager Graham Potter, the Hammers have won two, drawn one and lost four but go into the game on the back of an excellent 1-0 win over London rivals Arsenal at the Emirates.

The arrival of the new manager at Leicester hasn’t quite had the same impact, with just three wins, one draw and 11 defeats since Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge at the beginning of December.

His first game in charge was the reverse fixture and Jamie Vardy, Bilal El Khannouss and Patson Daka were all on target in a 3-1 win.

Since then, the former Man United caretaker manager has overseen just one more league win and that was against Tottenham last month.

Their only other point from 12 games came in a 2-2 draw with Brighton in his second game in charge and since then they have lost 11 including their last four in a row against Everton, Man United, Arsenal and Brentford.

They now sit second bottom of the Premier League table and five points from safety and took the decision earlier this week to sack coaches Ben Dawson and Danny Alcock to try to turn around the fortunes.

West Ham vs Leicester prediction: More woe for the Foxes

Leicester might have won their last three league games against Potter’s side, including the double during the 2022/23 season but it is going to be a tough ask for them to keep up that form on Thursday.

Of the 10 league defeats they have endured under Van Nistelrooy they have failed to score in eight of the games, scoring just two and conceding 28!

The Hammers lost 2-0 against Crystal Palace and 1-0 against Brentford in their last two Premier League home games and they’ve not lost three in a row without scoring since March 2001 and I think it’s fair to say it won’t be happening on Thursday.

Their opponents are the only side without an away clean sheet in the Premier League so far this season, conceding 32 goals across their 12 games on the road and 59 in total in the league.

Football betting sites have the Hammers as favourites for the win at 4/6, while you can get 9/2 on a Foxes win and 16/5 on a draw.

It is hard to see how Leicester are going to get out of the mess they find themselves in but they need a night when everyone is firing.

They have scored just twice in the league in 2025 while West Ham have scored in six of their last eight so we’re expecting goals for Potter’s side as they extend their lead over the bottom three.

West Ham vs Leicester prediction 1: West Ham to win by two goals - 15/4 Bet365

