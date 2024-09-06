Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Wales open their Nations League campaign against Turkey at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday looking for the perfect start to Craig Bellamy’s reign.

Former Wales captain Bellamy was appointed manager in early July and has set about preparing Wales as they look to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, though the Nations League provides the first chances to shape his team and test themselves against similar opposition.

Nevertheless, their first test is against a Turkey side that many will feel are far superior to The Dragons, with players such as Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu having helped them to the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.

Turkey left Germany disappointed after a narrow loss to the Netherlands, but their future is in safe hands and head coach Vincenzo Montella will look to build on an inspiring summer, starting with a win in Cardiff.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Wales vs Turkey?

Wales vs Turkey kicks off at 7.45pm BST on Friday 6 September at the Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on S4C, with coverage starting at 7.20pm. It will also be available to watch via BBC iPlayer online and on the app.

Team News

Craig Bellamy’s first Wales squad features many of the names that fans have become used to seeing, including Ethan Ampadu and Aaron Ramsey, who Bellamy announced will retain the captaincy.

Ipswich pair Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns were not considered due to injury, and nor was Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks, while winger Dan James has been ruled out through injury.

Bellamy has added 33-year-old Karl Darlow as goalkeeping back-up, while recalling Mark Harris and Oli Cooper for the first time in over a year. Sorba Thomas has also been recalled, having left Huddersfield last summer to join Ligue 1 club Nantes on loan.

The Turkey squad is much the same as it was during Euro 2024, with new Brighton signing Ferdi Kadioglu the only notable absentee.

Former Leicester defender Çağlar Soyuncu returns to the squad after missing the summer tournament through injury, while stalwarts such as Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kökçü, Arda Güler and Barış Alper Yılmaz all retain their places.

Predicted lineups

Wales XI: Ward; Williams, Cabango, Rodon, Davies; Ampadu, James; Wilson, Ramsey, Johnson; Moore.

Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Soyuncu, Akaydın, Bardakcı; Ozcan, Kokcu; Güler, Calhanoglu, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

Odds

Wales 6/4

Draw 8/5

Turkey 6/4

Prediction

Wales begin a new era under Craig Bellamy and several players will be desperate to impress, so Wales should be able to find a result against a Turkey side who performed well at Euro 2024. Turkey have more quality in their ranks, but the nature of the match means Wales should be able to get at least a draw. Wales 1-1 Turkey.

