Wales v Belgium live: Craig Bellamy’s side face crunch World Cup qualifier in Cardiff

Wales enter a crucial World Cup 2026 qualifier third in their group, just a point behind opponents Belgium and two points behind group leaders North Macedonia

Will Castle
Monday 13 October 2025 12:00 EDT
'We had to suffer a lot of pain' Bellamy on 'difficult' 3-0 loss to England

Wales continue their World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign against Belgium in Cardiff and they are fast approaching crunch time in pursuit of a place at the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

Craig Bellamy’s side sit third in Group J, one point behind tonight’s opponents Belgium in second and two points behind table-toppers North Macedonia with a game in hand. After this evening’s clash at Cardiff City Stadium, there will be just two matches left for each team in the group as they hunt the lone automatic qualifying spot, with the second-placed side heading into a play-off.

Wales will need to have licked their wounds quickly after an emphatic 3-0 defeat to England in Thursday night’s friendly, as they were blitzed by three goals in a dismal opening 20 minutes and failed to break the losing streak over their near neighbours that stretches back to 1984.

Now it’s back to the competitive action however and Roberto Martinez’s Belgium side will hope to find a cutting edge that was missing in their 0-0 home draw with North Macedonia on Friday.

Follow all the action from the Cardiff City Stadium below:

Wales v Belgium

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Wales v Belgium in the World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

It’s fast approaching crunch time for Wales in the race to reach next summer’s tournament and they could really do with a result in Cardiff this evening.

Luke Baker13 October 2025 17:00

