Wales’ Craig Bellamy suggests change to application of handball rule in Britain

Craig Bellamy suggested British football needs to do “something different” and get in line with a wider application of the handball rule after a controversial spot-kick gave Belgium the impetus to beat Wales 4-2 in their World Cup qualifier.

Wales were leading through Joe Rodon’s header when Ethan Ampadu was punished for handling Charles De Ketelaere’s 17th-minute shot.

Ampadu’s arm was struck from point-blank range and was not far from his body, but the spot-kick was awarded by German referee Daniel Siebert after a VAR review and Kevin De Bruyne equalised.

Thomas Meunier, De Bruyne with a second penalty – after an obvious Jordan James handball – and Leandro Trossard added further Belgium goals, with Nathan Broadhead scoring Wales’ second.

“It was difficult to take at the time, but they are UEFA guidelines rules,” Bellamy said of the first penalty.

“Maybe we need to do something different over here because they’re not our rules. We’ve got more common sense, but I have watched plenty of Champions League football games to know (it’s a penalty).

“I don’t know where you’re supposed to put your hands.

“But if it goes anywhere near your hands, then it’s straight away a pen, which I don’t believe is the way the game should be.

“Now that’s not sour grapes, far from it. I’m completely aware of the capabilities of the Belgian team, but I just felt that interrupted the momentum that we were having with the fast start and the crowd.

“You just sensed it was like a sucker punch to everyone but, of course, the responsibility lies with the players, the coaching staff and myself to try and respond better.”

Belgium took advantage of North Macedonia being held 1-1 at home by Kazakhstan to take top spot in Group J.

The Red Devils hold a one-point lead over North Macedonia and have a game in hand ahead of their remaining two November fixtures.

Wales are four points behind Belgium and three adrift of North Macedonia, who they have a game in hand on.

Bellamy’s side visit bottom-placed Liechtenstein next month before hosting North Macedonia, a game which will likely determine second spot and the size of Wales’ play-off task in March.

“We wanted top spot because we go straight through,” said Bellamy, whose protests against the first Belgium penalty earned him a second yellow card in the competition and a touchline ban for the Liechtenstein qualifier.

“But I’m aware of where we are as well and what the Nations League (winning their group last year) has brought us.

“There’s another opportunity to be able to get to this major tournament.

“I honestly love playing these top teams. It’s so good, because your heart’s in your mouth at times and you’re really living on the edge.

“I’ve seen a lot today that I just feel we can get close to these. We obviously told to keep improving and tweaking.”