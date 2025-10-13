Sweden suffer shock defeat to Kosovo to leave World Cup hopes hanging by thread

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sweden's faint hopes of qualifying for the World Cup were all-but extinguished as the 2018 quarter-finalists fell to a 1-0 defeat against Kosovo in Stockholm.

Fisnik Asllani fired a first-half effort that allowed the Kosovans to complete a remarkable double over their opponents and boost their own hopes of booking at least a play-off place.

Sweden - who featured £125m man Alexander Isak up front - remain rooted to the bottom of Group B on one point.

Leaders Switzerland dropped their first points of the campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Slovenia in Ljubljana.

Nick Woltemade scored his first international goal as Germany boosted their hopes of qualification with a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland in Belfast.

open image in gallery Germany’s Nick Woltemade, second left, celebrates his goal against Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Wire )

Newcastle's £69m forward turned in David Raum's 31st-minute corner to earn his side a victory that strengthens their position at the top of Group A.

The hosts, who started the night level on points with Germany on six points after three games, acquitted themselves well and saw a Daniel Ballard strike ruled out for offside.

Slovakia stayed level on points with Germany at the top of the group after second-half goals from Adam Obert and Ivan Schranz completed an unconvincing 2-0 win over Luxembourg in Trnava.

Group D leaders France dropped their first points of the campaign as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Iceland in Reykjavik.

open image in gallery France were held by Iceland in their qualifier ( REUTERS )

Didier Deschamps took his side into the game knowing they could seal their ticket to the finals if they won and second-placed Ukraine failed to beat Azerbaijan in the other match.

But the night did not go to plan as Victor Palsson gave the hosts a 39th-minute lead, and despite two goals in five second-half minutes from Christopher Nkunku and Jean-Philippe Mateta putting France ahead, Kristian Hlynsson's 70th-minute effort gave Iceland a point.

A win would not have been enough anyway for Deschamps' men as Ukraine nudged to a 2-1 win over Azerbaijan in Krakow.

Two Kevin De Bruyne penalties proved enough for Belgium to jump to the top of Group J after a 4-2 win over Wales in Cardiff.

open image in gallery Kevin De Bruyne (centre) celebrates scoring Belgium’s third goal against Wales (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

Joe Rodon fired the hosts into a seventh-minute lead but De Bruyne levelled with his first spot-kick and Thomas Meunier rounded off a devastating counter-attack to give Belgium the lead with 24 minutes gone.

De Bruyne's second penalty extended Belgium's lead late in the second half and although substitute Nathan Broadhead gave Wales hope, Leandro Trossard confirmed Belgium's win late on.

The result means Wales are likely to have to fight it out with North Macedonia for a play-off place and their hopes were boosted after their rivals were held to a 1-1 draw by Kazakhstan in Skopje.

PA