Tuesday accumulator betting tips, Premier League predictions and 69/1 acca

Tuesday’s Premier League predictions

BTTS and a draw in Brighton v Bournemouth - 7/2 Bet365

Mateta to score at any time v Villa - 41/20 BetMGM

Over 2.5 goals in Wolves v Fulham game - 10/11 Unibet

Chelsea to score over 3.5 goals - 9/5 William Hill

Four-fold acca pays 69/1 with Bet365

We have a full midweek on Premier League action this week with four games taking place on Tuesday, although the pick of the week’s action for the neutrals comes on Wednesday.

Three of the four games kick off at 7.30pm before Chelsea versus Southampton gets underway at 8:15pm with all games this week live on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ app.

Bournemouth will be hoping they can bounce back from their disappointing home defeat at the hands of Wolves when they travel to Brighton who are fresh from their 4-0 win over Southampton.

Crystal Palace, who secured an impressive 2-0 win at Fulham on Saturday, welcome Aston Villa to Selhurst Park and in the other match Wolves host Fulham looking to move further clear of the relegation zone.

We’ve compiled a four-fold acca consisting of wagers from each of these games, which returns at 69/1 with Bet365 and other related football betting sites.

Brighton v Bournemouth prediction

A win for Brighton on Tuesday would see them move level on points with opponents Bournemouth and they go into the game on the back of three wins in a row in all competitions.

They beat Chelsea twice, in the FA Cup and Premier League before securing their 4-0 win at St Mary’s on Saturday.

Bournemouth go into the game on the back of a disappointing home defeat to Wolves which saw them reduced to 10 men after just 31 minutes when Illia Zabarnyi was sent off. Matheus Cunha scored the only goal of the game just five minutes later.

Brighton won the meeting between the two sides earlier this season 2-1, despite playing the last half an hour with 10 men after Carlos Baleba was sent off. Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma were both on target for the visitors before David Brookes pulled a goal back in added time.

This was the third meeting in a row with three or more goals scored, with both home teams last season scoring three.

Brighton have won each of their last three home league games against Bournemouth, but the Cherries are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League away games, winning five and drawing two.

Tuesday accumulator prediction 1: BTTS and a draw - 7/2 Bet365

Palace v Villa prediction

Crystal Palace have seen quite a turnaround in their recent form, which has seen them win six of their last eight matches and move up to 13th in the table.

It is a far cry from the start of the season when they lost five and drew three of their opening eight games.

They had to wait until the end of October for their first win but go into Tuesday’s match full of confidence.

For Villa results have been mixed this season as they struggle to juggle both the Premier League and Champions League. They beat Chelsea 2-1 at the weekend and are looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since early January.

A win for Unai Emery’s side could move them up to fourth in the table, for 24 hours at least, and that will surely be an incentive.

With four goals and three assists, Jean-Philippe Mateta has been directly involved in more Premier League goals against Aston Villa than against any other opponent.

The Palace striker scored a hat trick and had an assist in another when the Eagles ran out 5-0 winners in this fixture last season.

Tuesday accumulator prediction 2: Mateta to score at any time - 41/20 BetMGM

Wolves v Fulham prediction

After securing all three points at Bournemouth on Saturday Wolves are now five points clear of the relegation zone with 12 games to play.

They go into the game 17 points behind Tuesday’s opponents who could move up to eighth if they can secure their 11th win of the season.

Marco Silva’s side have won five of their last eight matches, but they have won just one of their last nine league games against Wolves, drawing three and losing five.

Their last meeting, back at the end of November was only Wolves’ second win of the season when two goals from Matheus Cunha as well as strikes from Joao Gomes and Goncalo Guedes earned them a 4-1 win despite the home side taking the lead through Alex Iwobi.

Thirteen goals have been scored in the last three meetings with both sides also on target.

Tuesday accumulator prediction 3: Over 2.5 goals - 10/11 Unibet

Chelsea v Southampton prediction

A home game with the Premier League’s bottom side could be just what Chelsea need to get back on track after losing three of their last four league matches.

Their only win came over West Ham at the beginning of the month when an own goal from Aaron Wan-Bissaka gave them a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

They have managed just two league wins since Christmas and have slipped to seventh in the table but a win on Tuesday would see them leapfrog Man City into fourth.

Bottom side Southampton have lost eight of their last nine and are 13 points from safety, with just nine points on the board.

They have conceded at least three in six of their last seven matches and five three times this season including when the two sides last met.

Saints played more than 50 minutes with 10 men when Jack Stephens was sent off, but Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer and Jadon Sancho were all on target for the visitors

Tuesday accumulator prediction 4: Chelsea to score over 3.5 goals - 9/5 William Hill

