Transfer news live: Maresca set for Chelsea exit, Man City close on Semenyo, Brennan Johnson nears Palace switch

Enzo Maresca is set to bid farewell to Chelsea in sudden circumstances ( Getty Images )

The new year is upon us and with it comes the re-opening of the transfer window as clubs assess their options for reinforcement in January.

Spending sprees from Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal contributed to a record summer of Premier League expenditure last summer, with clubs from England’s top flight collectively splashing more than £3bn on new players.

And while the acquisition of elite players or long-term targets is less common in the mid-season window, it is not completely out of the question, with the saga surrounding Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo expected to reach its climax in the coming weeks or possibly days. The 25-year-old has been linked with moves to every Premier League big hitter but it appears Manchester City are now leading the race for the player, whose £65m release clause becomes active in January.

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s Europa League winner Brennan Johnson is verging on a £35m move to Crystal Palace, while Eagles skipper Marc Guehi remains a person of interest after his deadline day move to Liverpool collapsed. The England international is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park, giving Palace one last chance to cash in if they choose to.

Meanwhile at Chelsea, Enzo Maresca is expected to make a sudden departure from Stamford Bridge after falling out with Blues co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

