Transfer news live: Maresca set for Chelsea exit, Man City close on Semenyo, Brennan Johnson nears Palace switch

Manchester City are leading the race for much-wanted Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo
The new year is upon us and with it comes the re-opening of the transfer window as clubs assess their options for reinforcement in January.
Spending sprees from Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal contributed to a record summer of Premier League expenditure last summer, with clubs from England’s top flight collectively splashing more than £3bn on new players.
And while the acquisition of elite players or long-term targets is less common in the mid-season window, it is not completely out of the question, with the saga surrounding Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo expected to reach its climax in the coming weeks or possibly days. The 25-year-old has been linked with moves to every Premier League big hitter but it appears Manchester City are now leading the race for the player, whose £65m release clause becomes active in January.
Elsewhere, Tottenham’s Europa League winner Brennan Johnson is verging on a £35m move to Crystal Palace, while Eagles skipper Marc Guehi remains a person of interest after his deadline day move to Liverpool collapsed. The England international is about to enter the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park, giving Palace one last chance to cash in if they choose to.
Meanwhile at Chelsea, Enzo Maresca is expected to make a sudden departure from Stamford Bridge after falling out with Blues co-owner Behdad Eghbali.
Liverpool unlikely to go back in for Marc Guehi this month
Fabrizio Romano says that Liverpool are “open” to strengthening the squad next month, though that is unlikely to involve Marc Guehi, having had a bid accepted before the move collapsed late in the window last summer.
The Crystal Palace star is likely to wait until next summer for a move on a free transfer, though Liverpool will still be in the race with Bayern Munich are also strongly linked.
Daniel Farke says Leeds plan for no out-goings
Daniel Farke says no first-team players will leave Leeds during the January transfer window and that they could "perhaps improve our group a bit more".
He said: "It's more a topic we can speak about at the first FA Cup weekend, when we can speak a bit more about this. Until then we're just concentrating on my group, they need all my attention right now, we have tough fixtures and quick turnarounds.
"I speak to my players every day, we are in close conversations, but I have no plans to give any player away from our group because it's a tight group.
"I don't believe with working with a big group because it's important for togetherness, unity and spirit. We can perhaps improve our group a bit more, but no-one close to the first-team group is to leave."
Sky Sports reports that a centre-back could be targeted.
Man United face battle for Yan Diomande
Manchester United are reportedly battling with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain for Leipzig's winger Yan Diomande.
The 19-year-old has impressed in the Bundesliga and has already scored seven goals this season. The Ivory Coast international also has two goals in seven appearances for his country, and is currently at Afcon 2025.
Brennan Johnson to decide future after Crystal Palace agree fee
Crystal Palace have agreed a £35m deal to sign Tottenham winger Brennan Johnson, according to various reputable sources.
The Eagles had advanced in their efforts to land to Wales international in mid-December but opted not to make an offer until after the two sides faced each other on Sunday.
There is now an agreement for Johnson to move across London - however, BBC Sport says the player has not yet signed off on the move.
Johnson will now need to decide whether he wants to join Palace, with Bournemouth also circling amid a heightened expectation they will lose Antoine Semenyo this summer.
Iraola insists Semenyo 'will still be with us' in early January
Although maybe not, according the Bournemouth manager.
Antoine Semenyo is reportedly keen to have his future sorted by 1 January, but Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola was emphatic the forward would still be with the club for their game against Arsenal on Saturday 3 January.
The 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday was “definitely not” his last game for the Cherries, Iraola said on BBC Match of the Day.
“He is a massive player for us and he will still be with us” for the Arsenal game.
“It is not the last game he has played for us, definitely not.”
Manchester City move ahead of Liverpool in race to sign Antoine Semenyo
Manchester City have opened talks with Bournemouth about Antoine Semenyo in a bid to sign the winger when the transfer window opens.
Semenyo has a £65m release clause in his contract with the Cherries but there are still issues to discuss as Pep Guardiola tries to make him his first buy of 2026.
Liverpool are also interested in the Ghana international and face a decision whether to trigger the release clause themselves and match City’s interest.
It could all be done over the next few days...
West Ham need to strengthen 'the sooner the better', says Nuno
Relegation-threatened West Ham will look to strengthen in January, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo saying he has a “clear idea” of what the club needs - and “the sooner the better”.
Youngsters Oliver Scarles and Freddie Potts featured on Sunday against Brighton, with untried 18-year-old Ezra Mayers and Mohamadou Kante, 20, coming on as substitutes.
“I am pleased for the young players, because they're helping,” Nuno said.
“But it's also clear that, in terms of squad, we need to rebalance our squad. We need to make the right moves in a very difficult transfer window to operate.
“But we need to, so we can improve and have more options for the second half of the season.
“I have a clear idea about everything. I have a clear idea, because this is our job. It's up to us to pass information to the club, so the club is aware of what we need.
“It's coming in a couple of days. The reflection is clear, so the sooner the better.”
