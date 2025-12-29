Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool could become major players in the January transfer market after Alexander Isak’s serious injury ruled him out for several months.

Arne Slot can at least lean on Hugo Ekitike, with the French forward settling quickly to life in the Premier League.

“It’s going to be a long injury, for a couple of months,” Slot said of Isak, who joined the Reds from Newcastle for £125m in the summer and has scored just three goals in 16 appearances in all competitions. “It’s a big disappointment for him and, as a result, for us.”

But reinforcements could come to boost the Reds after a testing first half of the season.

Here are the latest stories surrounding the transfer market at Anfield:

Antoine Semenyo has been one of the players of the season for Bournemouth and is the main name strongly attached to the Reds so far ahead of next month’s window opening. The 25-year-old is also versatile, with an ability to play across the front line, and has scored eight goals and assisted three more in just 16 Premier League appearances this term under Andoni Iraola.

But while the Reds have registered an interest in Semenyo, Manchester City have moved ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign the Ghanaian international, with The Independent understanding City have opened talks with Bournemouth in a bid to sign the player.

open image in gallery Antoine Semenyo celebrates for Bournemouth ( PA Wire )

Semenyo has a £65m release clause in his contract with the Cherries and while a move is not yet wrapped up, Liverpool face a decision whether to trigger the release clause themselves and match City’s interest. Semenyo would like to decide upon his next club before 1 January, while his release clause is thought to expire on 10 January.

Fabrizio Romano says that Liverpool are “open” to strengthening the squad next month, though that is unlikely to involve Marc Guehi, having had a bid accepted before the move collapsed late in the window last summer.

The Crystal Palace star is likely to wait until next summer for a move on a free transfer, though Liverpool will still be in the race with Bayern Munich are also strongly linked.

Mohamed Salah’s future will also need to be settled, though the Egypt star will complete his time at the Afcon 2025 with the Pharaohs before returning to Anfield next month. Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson will similarly go into amid uncertainty, with both entering the final six months of their current contracts. Liverpool remain committed to extending Konate’s deal but will not budge from their existing wage structure, according to Sky Sports.

open image in gallery Mohamed Salah’s future needs to be settled when he returns from Afcon ( AFP via Getty Images )

Brentford forward Igor Thiago, after his blazing start to the season with the Bees with 11 goals in 17 Premier League games, and PSG’s Bradley Barcola are names that have floated around recent gossip columns, though neither move has accelerated or gathered pace just yet.

Isak’s injury has also prompted reports of interest in various strikers, with PSG’s Goncalo Ramos, Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and England international Ivan Toney named as potential short-term solutions, but nothing concrete has been established.

Meanwhile Harvey Elliott, currently struggling for game time on loan at Aston Villa, is unlikely to return to Anfield after Slot’s concise summary of the Reds’s stance.

“No, Harvey is an Aston Villa player and he is supposed to be going there for a season. So, questions about him, the best thing to ask is Aston Villa - they are doing really well, by the way.”