Arne Slot: Top-four challenge is ‘special’ with Liverpool’s set-piece record

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot admitted it should be impossible to be a top-four team with their poor record at set-pieces.

The Reds head into Christmas behind fourth-placed Chelsea only on goal difference as their effectiveness from open play has compensated for the issues they are having at free-kicks, corners and throw-ins.

Liverpool have scored just three set-piece goals while conceding 11 in the league this season and it is a point of frustration for Slot.

“I know the importance of it, it gets more and more, and that’s why we are so annoyed by our current record,” he said.

“It’s a big frustration we are where we are this season because when we were halfway through last season (when they won the league) we had not conceded one set-piece (goal).

“It’s impossible to be top-four, top-five with our set-piece balance, let alone winning the league.

“We are the only team in the top end of the table that has a negative set-piece balance (Manchester City are in fact on minus-one according to official data supplier Opta) – not only are we negative, we are minus-eight and still on equal points with fourth.

“But if we are minus-eight – Chelsea is I think plus-eight (actually plus-four) and Arsenal and United are very high (scoring 10 apiece) and if you look at that you could say how special it is we have as many points as we have if you have that set-piece balance.

“We all know why because in open chances created we are number one in the league.”

Injuries remain an equally pressing issue for Slot with the news Alexander Isak will be ruled out for a couple of months after undergoing surgery on an ankle injury and fracture to a bone in his lower left leg adding to his problems.

He hopes fellow forward Cody Gakpo and full-back Conor Bradley will be fit enough to return after injuries for the visit of Wolves but rated their chances at 50-50.

With Mohamed Salah at the Africa Cup of Nations, defender Joe Gomez out with a hamstring injury, Wataru Endo an ankle problem and fellow midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai suspended Slot’s thin squad is going to be tested over the festive period.

“It is time for the players we do have available to do what they have done so many times and roll their sleeves up. Not only our players but our fans as well,” he said.

“The players who are available need to give everything they have.”

There had been suggestions Liverpool could bring back Harvey Elliott from an unhappy loan spell at Aston Villa, where he has not featured since October 2 and does not appear to be in Unai Emery’s plans.

However, it is understood the club do not have a recall clause in the agreement, which include an obligation to buy for £35million upon making a certain number of appearances although that seems unlikely now.