Independent
Voices
Liverpool reveal devastating Alexander Isak injury blow as worst fears realised

Liverpool’s record signing was injured as he scored the opening goal of Sunday’s win at Tottenham

Richard Jolly Senior Football Correspondent
Slot unsure on severity of Isak injury after Liverpool's win at Spurs

Liverpool confirmed Alexander Isak fractured his left leg while scoring in the win at Tottenham on Saturday, with the Sweden international facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The £125m man “successfully underwent surgery" on an “ankle injury that included a fibula fracture”, the club confirmed on Monday evening.

The record signing was hurt in a challenge by Micky van de Ven as he scored the opening goal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, leaving him unable to celebrate what was just his third strike since joining the Reds.

Isak is set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future
Isak is set to be sidelined for the foreseeable future (AFP via Getty Images)

The 26-year-old hobbled off the pitch with the aid of medical staff, before undergoing MRI scans which revealed the extent of the injury. He underwent the operation on Monday.

Liverpool’s statement added: “Isak's rehabilitation will now continue at the AXA Training Centre, with no timeframe yet placed on his return.”

The forward has endured a nightmare start to his Liverpool career after his British record move on deadline day.

After missing pre-season training while he forced through his move from Newcastle, Liverpool first had to wait for Isak to get fit and he then injured his groin in the Champions League victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

He only scored his first Premier League goal for Liverpool in the win against West Ham in November, with his first coming against Southampton in the Carabao Cup in September.

Isak suffered the injury while scoring for Liverpool as Van de Ven challenged for the ball
Isak suffered the injury while scoring for Liverpool as Van de Ven challenged for the ball (AFP via Getty Images)
Isak’s team-mates reacted with concern as the Liverpool forward then hobbled off the pitch
Isak’s team-mates reacted with concern as the Liverpool forward then hobbled off the pitch (AP)

Isak’s absence also leaves manager Arne Slot short of options for the foreseeable future. Cody Gakpo is also injured while Mohamed Salah is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

In addition, the versatile Dominik Szoboszlai will miss Saturday’s game against Wolves with suspension after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season.

