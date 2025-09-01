Liverpool’s deadline day move for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi falls through
Liverpool submitted a deal sheet for Guehi but Palace pulled out of the deal at the 11th hour after being unable to secure their preferred replacement
Marc Guehi is staying at Crystal Palace after his £35m move to Liverpool broke down – despite the two clubs agreeing a fee.
The FA Cup winners withdrew from the deal after they failed to sign their preferred replacement when Igor Julio decided to join West Ham instead of Palace.
While Palace did buy another centre-back, in Jaydee Canvot, the 19-year-old was not considered ready to step in for Guehi straight away.
It means Palace risk losing Guehi on a free transfer next summer, when his contract expires, and Liverpool are frustrated by their inability to sign a player who has been a target for them all summer.
Arne Slot still has four specialist centre-backs for the campaign, including a new signing, in Geovanni Leoni, as well as captain Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez.
Liverpool had rebuffed interest in Gomez from Palace, as well as AC Milan and Brighton, and their longest-serving player was never likely to leave this window.
For Guehi, it is a third successive transfer window when he has stayed at Selhurst Park despite a late bid. Newcastle submitted a fourth offer for him last summer while Tottenham attempted to bring him in during the winter window.
Manager Oliver Glasner had said he wanted to keep his captain but Palace, who could have almost doubled their money on an £18m signing, may now see him depart without them recouping a fee.
