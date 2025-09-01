Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City have agreed a £30m fee with Paris Saint-Germain for Gianluigi Donnarumma, though they will only sign the Italy goalkeeper if Ederson leaves.

City have been in talks with Fenerbahce about selling the goalkeeper, who was previously a target for their rivals Galatasaray.

Donnarumma had been lined up as a possible successor to Ederson after manager Luis Enrique made him surplus to requirements at PSG, signing Lucas Chevalier and installing the Frenchman as his first-choice goalkeeper.

Donnarumma, who starred as PSG won the Champions League for the first time, has not even been on the bench so far this season. His agent spoke out publicly against the club’s handling of his exit last month.

Italy captain Gianluigi Donnarumma is set for a move to the Etihad Stadium (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Archive )

The 26-year-old is in the last year of his contract with the French champions, just as Ederson is in the final season of his deal at City, meaning this could be the last chance for either club to cash in on them.

Donnarumma, who was named the player of the tournament as Italy won Euro 2020, has won four Ligue 1 titles with PSG while Ederson won six Premier Leagues at City.

City have already signed one goalkeeper this summer, with James Trafford starting all three games so far.