James Trafford completes return to Manchester City after snubbing Newcastle

Manchester City have re-signed James Trafford for £27m from newly-promoted Burnley.

Trafford joins on a five-year deal after rejecting Newcastle to return to his former club, with City possessing the option to extend it for a further season.

City, who sold the 22-year-old to Burnley two years ago, activated the matching rights clause they put in that deal when Newcastle agreed a fee with the promoted club.

And Trafford, a long-term target for Eddie Howe, decided against going to St James’ Park in favour of a move to the former Premier League champions - the latest blow in what has been a frustrating transfer window for the Magpies, having already lost out in their pursuits of Hugo Ekitike, Bryan Mbeumo, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

“Rejoining City is such a special and proud moment both for me and my family. I always dreamed that one day I would be able to come back to Manchester City,” said Trafford.

“This is the place I call home – it’s a truly special football club with fantastic people who make it such a unique place to work and play.

“I am also very excited and honoured to have been given the opportunity to work under Pep and with such a world-class group of players.

“I am still very young and hungry to keep learning and improving – and I know there is no better environment than Manchester City to help make me become the best goalkeeper I can be.

“I will do everything I can to help this great club look to achieve even more success.”

James Trafford admits it was always his dream to return to Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Trafford has been brought in to provide healthy competition to Ederson, who City believe will stay, despite suggestions in Turkey that he has agreed personal terms with Galatasaray. Ederson has entered the last year of his contract but remains a favourite of Pep Guardiola.

However, City expect his arrival to lead to the departure of Stefan Ortega. While the German is not close to a move, City anticipate there will be interest and that Ortega will not want to be the third-choice goalkeeper.

Trafford becomes the fifth signing of City’s summer, joining midfielders Rayan Cherki and Tijjani Reijnders, left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and back-up goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli.

He has taken their summer spending up to around £140m and their total expenditure in 2025 past £300m.