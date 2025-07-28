Pep Guardiola says planned break from football after Man City could be lengthy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola has reiterated his plan to take a break from football when he ends his time at Manchester City and suggested it could be for several years.

Guardiola, 54, has been at City since 2016 but during last season’s slump in form he ended speculation over his immediate future by signing a new contract that runs until 2027.

The Catalan has previously expressed an interest in managing in international football later in his career, but has insisted he will take a break before any other role.

Speaking to GQ Spain, Guardiola said: “I know that after this stage with City I’m going to stop, that’s for sure. It’s decided, more than decided.

“I don’t know how long I’ll stop for, a year, two years, three years, five, 10, 15, I don’t know. But I will leave after this spell with City because I need to stop and focus on myself.”

Earlier in his coaching career, Guardiola took a one-year break after leaving Barcelona and before taking charge at Bayern Munich.

Last season was City’s first without a trophy since Guardiola’s first campaign in charge as a run of four Premier League titles – and six in seven seasons – came to a disappointing end as City were left fighting for a Champions League place before finishing third.

Guardiola said it was easy with hindsight to say that City should have been quicker to refresh an ageing squad, a process which began in January and has continued this summer with the signings so far of Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Sverre Nypan – with James Trafford due to follow.

Pep Guardiola said he was determined to come back stronger next season (Martin Rickett/PA)

But when asked how he felt about City’s campaign being described as a “failure,” Guardiola said: “I’m delighted to have failed.

“I love failures. In this society where everything has to be perfect, where you have to post your food on Instagram… ‘Oh, how good, how happy I am’. Everyday we have to prove that we’re happy. Well, yes, I’m sad, I fail and I lose. So?

“Name one who doesn’t do it. The important thing is to give it your all and do it well. And I haven’t given up on that… Next year I’m going to do better. That’s what it’s all about.”

PA