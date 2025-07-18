Manchester City sell midfielder as Pep Guardiola’s clearout continues
Maximo Perrone has joined Como on a permanent deal after impressing on loan in Italy last season
Manchester City have sold midfielder Maximo Perrone to Como in a deal that could make them up to €15m (£13m) as Pep Guardiola continues to trim his squad.
City also have a buyback clause for the 22-year-old midfielder and a 30 percent sell-on clause for when he leaves the Italian club.
The fee they will receive for Perrone in effect offsets the transfer fee they paid for Sverre Nypan, the 18-year-old Norwegian midfielder who completed his £12.5m move to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.
Perrone impressed Como manager Cesc Fabregas while on loan there last season, helping the promoted club finish 10th in Serie A.
The Argentinian, who was bought from Velez Sarsfield in January 2023, only made two senior appearances for City, both as a substitute, amounting to 25 minutes on the pitch.
He came on for the last 18 minutes of a 4-1 win at Bournemouth in 2023 and the final two minutes of a 3-0 FA Cup victory over Bristol City.
Guardiola has said he thinks he has “too many players” and wants to work with a smaller group and Perrone could be followed by further departures.
City have parted company with two former captains with Kevin de Bruyne joining Napoli after his contract expired and Kyle Walker going to Burnley for a fee that could rise to £5m.
City are also willing to sell Jack Grealish and James McAtee, with the England Under-21 captain attracting plenty of interest.
