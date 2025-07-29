Man United exploring swap deals with Chelsea and Aston Villa to offload Alejandro Garnacho

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have spoken to both Chelsea and Aston Villa about Alejandro Garnacho, as well as the possibility of players such as Nicolas Jackson and Ollie Watkins going the other way.

The Old Trafford hierarchy are trying to find innovative solutions to multiple transfer issues this summer, as Ruben Amorim wants to continue his overhaul of the squad while moving players on. United's PSR pressures are nevertheless well known, meaning they are investigating deals where players go both ways. The club also want an athletic number-six and a goalkeeper, with the potential order of signings dependent on opportunities and sales.

Chelsea's interest in Garnacho is long-standing, but there is one main obstacle as regards any potential trade. While the Stamford Bridge hierarchy value Jackson at £80m, they don't want to pay more than £30m for Garnacho.

United are themselves holding a firm line on valuations, as they attempt to maximise sales. The club have especially dug their heels in on Garnacho and Antony, who has considerable interest from La Liga after his performances for Real Betis last season.

There is strong interest in Watkins given his status as a proven Premier League goalscorer, which would solve one of Amorim's main issues last season, but much will depend on Villa's willingness to do business. There is still interest in the Birmingham club's goalkeeper, Emi Martinez, especially after injury to Andre Onana.

United have also been looking at Benjamin Sesko, who is no longer being pursued by Arsenal after their purchase of Viktor Gyokeres. Leipzig's €80m asking price would definitely require considerable sales, however.

At number-six, United have been looking at Sporting's Morten Hjulmand, Bayern Munich's Joao Palhinha and Palmeiras' Richard Rios.