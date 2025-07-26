Ruben Amorim opens door for exiled Manchester United ‘bomb squad’ to return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim insists the club will not sell unwanted players on the cheap and he is prepared to welcome them back into the fold if necessary.

Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia were left out of the tour of the United States – Marcus Rashford subsequently went on loan to Barcelona – and the so-called “bomb squad” have been training at the club’s Carrington complex.

United’s transfer dealings have been widely criticised in recent seasons and Amorim said chief executive Omar Berrada and sporting director Jason Wilcox would not be taken advantage of just to get rid of those surplus to requirements.

“Some players have to find a new place to have more space in the team and others clearly show they want a new challenge and want new teams,” Amorim told a press conference ahead of the the Premier League Summer Series game against West Ham on Saturday.

“We are just allowing these players to have time to think and to decide. If we reach a point where they have to join the team, they will join the team because they are our players.

“I know for a fact that these people, Omar and Jason, and the club have a number (price) for these players. If they don’t reach that, they will be Manchester United players, no doubt about that.

“I understand clubs are maybe waiting for the last minute, but they can have a surprise and I’m ready. I’m ready to receive the players.

“They have more competition – if you want to play in the World Cup you need to play, so I’m really happy with that because I have more options. If they have to fight each other to play, for me it is perfect.”

Alejandro Garnacho is one of four unwanted players left at home by Manchester United ( PA Wire )

United have spent about £130m on Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Diego Leon but are still in the market for a defensive midfielder and a striker.

However, previous mis-steps on transfers mean United are being more circumspect this summer.

“At the moment, our club needs to be really careful when we sign a player,” added Amorim.

“So if we have to start the season with this squad, I’m happy because all the players that are here want to be here – and that for me is the most important thing.”

PA