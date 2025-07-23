Marcus Rashford says Barcelona ‘feels like home’ as he inherits iconic shirt number

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford is officially a Barcelona player. Three days after his arrival and having signed his contract, the English forward was unveiled by the club. He joins on loan until June 2026, with a non-mandatory purchase option set at around €30m.

"I'm where I wanted to be. I mean no disrespect to any other club, but I would’ve waited even longer if it meant joining Barça," he admitted during a press conference held at the club's official store, just a few metres from the Camp Nou — still far from ready to host matches.

The standout moment from the presentation was the announcement that Rashford will wear the iconic number 14 jersey, famously worn by Johan Cruyff and Thierry Henry.

"I know the history behind this number. I feel a huge responsibility. I'm honoured to wear it, as Cruyff and Henry did," he said, with Henry being one of his childhood idols.

Rashford becomes only the second English player to wear the Barça shirt, nearly 40 years after Gary Lineker, who recently stated that Rashford's struggles were more about Manchester United’s institutional crisis than the player himself.

"Lineker is a reference for me. I know what he achieved here, and I’d love to surpass his record. It won’t be easy — it’s a huge challenge — but I’m here to help the team. Hopefully, I can become the club’s top English scorer, but the most important thing is to win," he said.

He also spoke about his relationship with United after coach Ruben Amorim made it clear he was not in his plans.

"United has been in transition for a long time. I have nothing bad to say about the club. It’s been a very important part of not only my career but my life. I wish them all the best and hope they’re successful in the future," he added.

Rashford met his new teammates for the first time yesterday during a training session ahead of the club’s upcoming Asian tour.

open image in gallery Marcus Rashford will wear the number 14 at Barca ( Getty Images )

"Many players have impressed me, especially the younger ones. Despite their age, they show great personality and maturity. They're still kids, but they understand the responsibility they carry. Last season they did well, but this year we want to do better."

One name that stood out was Lamine Yamal. "He’s a special talent. I honestly think he was already one of the best — if not the best — players in the world last season. It’ll be fun to play alongside him," said Rashford with a smile, posing with his new shirt. Barcelona offers him a fresh start at a key point in his career. With the World Cup just a year away, a change of scenery could give him the boost he needs to make Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

Although he hasn't played in months, the Englishman insists he’s ready to embrace this new chapter. "Barça is a great club and the perfect place to rediscover my best form. I feel at home here — I think I made the right choice. I’m excited to get started and ready for the challenge."

Hansi Flick played a key role in bringing Rashford to Barcelona. The German coach pushed the sporting directors to secure the Manchester United winger’s signing after Nico Williams renewed with Athletic Club.

open image in gallery Rashford has completed his move to Barcelona (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) ( AP )

"Everyone wanted to make it happen — Laporta, Deco, and of course Flick. We’ve been in contact for a while. I wanted to come in January, but it wasn’t possible and I was happy at Aston Villa. I’m also really grateful for my time there. But Flick is a big reason I’m here. Everyone’s shown faith in me," Rashford explained.

Smiling, motivated, and with a clear message, the former Manchester United number 10 laid out his ambition.

"I want to win big trophies. I feel Barça is a great club. The Champions League? It’s a dream of mine. Barça came very close last season — now we hope to take that final step."

Without a doubt, this move could be the perfect platform for Rashford to reignite the spark that dazzled fans at the start of his career — something England, and especially Thomas Tuchel, hope to see again as the 2026 World Cup approaches.