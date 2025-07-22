Man United announce squad for US tour after Bryan Mbeumo transfer
Mbeumo will be expected to make his Man United debut in the United States
New signing Bryan Mbeumo has been included in the travelling Manchester United squad for their pre-season tour to the United States.
Mbeumo completed his move to the Red Devils on Monday evening, signing for an initial £65m from Brentford.
He will be expected to take to the pitch in United colours for the first time in the States, with Ruben Amorim’s side competing in the Premier League Summer Series for the first time.
Also joining Mbeumo in the squad are fellow new arrivals Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon, both of whom played in a goalless stalemate against Leeds on Saturday.
Harry Maguire is not flying with Manchester United for their US pre-season tour due to a personal matter, while Lisandro Martinez joins to side as he continues his rehabilitation back from a long-term injury.
Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have unsurprisingly joined Barcelona-bound Marcus Rashford in being omitted from the travelling party heading for Chicago.
The quintet are searching for new clubs and have been training away from Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad since indicating that they wish to explore a future away from Old Trafford.
Amorim’s side are flying from Manchester to their base in Chicago, where they will play Bournemouth at Soldier Field on July 30 as part of the Premier League Summer Series.
They start the pre-season tournament at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey – host of next year’s World Cup final – against West Ham on Saturday evening local time.
United finish their three-game trip against Everton at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta on August 3.
Amorim’s side welcome Fiorentina, including United great David De Gea, to Old Trafford for their final warm-up friendly on August 9 – the weekend before their Premier League opener at home to Arsenal.
Additional reporting from PA.
