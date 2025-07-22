Why Harry Maguire is not in Manchester United squad for pre-season tour of US
Maguire was conspicuous by his absence from United’s 32-man tour squad announced on Tuesday
Harry Maguire did not fly out with Manchester United squad for their US pre-season tour due to a personal matter, it is understood.
The 32-year-old defender was a half-time introduction in Saturday’s 0-0 friendly draw with Leeds but was replaced in the 74th minute.
It’s understood his absence was due to a personal matter rather than injury, but the Englishman has already confirmed that he will join up with the rest of the team later this week.
"All is fine now," Maguire posted on an Instagram story. "I will be travelling tomorrow to meet up with the squad. Thanks for your concern."
Alejandro Garnacho, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia have unsurprisingly joined Barcelona-bound Marcus Rashford in being omitted from the travelling party heading for Chicago.
The quintet are searching for new clubs and have been training away from Ruben Amorim’s first-team squad since indicating that they wish to explore a future away from Old Trafford.
Bryan Mbeumo is part of the group after completing his move from Brentford for a fee rising to £71millon on Monday.
Fellow summer arrivals Matheus Cunha, whose partner recently gave birth, and Diego Leon are also on the plane.
Lisandro Martinez is included as he continues his rehabilitation from a cruciate ligament injury sustained in February. PA understands the United defender is not yet ready for team training.
Amorim’s side are flying from Manchester to their base in Chicago, where they will play Bournemouth at Soldier Field on July 30 as part of the Premier League Summer Series.
They start the pre-season tournament at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey – host of next year’s World Cup final – against West Ham on Saturday evening local time.
United finish their three-game trip against Everton at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta on August 3.
Amorim’s side welcome Fiorentina, including United great David de Gea, to Old Trafford for their final warm-up friendly on August 9 – the weekend before their Premier League opener at home to Arsenal.