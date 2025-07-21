Manchester United complete £65m signing of Bryan Mbeumo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have bought Bryan Mbeumo for an initial £65m to take Ruben Amorim’s summer spending on attackers past £120m.

The Cameroon international, whose fee could rise to £71m if add-ons are triggered, has signed a five-year deal at Old Trafford, while United have the option to extend it for a further season.

Mbeumo, who scored 20 Premier League goals for Brentford last season, joins the £62.5m signing Matheus Cunha in Amorim’s new-look attack as United have secured their top targets in each position.

The 25-year-old was also wanted by Newcastle and Tottenham but never budged from a preference to go to Old Trafford and he revealed he was a boyhood fan of United.

He said: said: “As soon as I knew there was a chance to join Manchester United, I had to take the opportunity to sign for the club of my dreams; the team whose shirt I wore growing up.

“My mentality is to always be better than I was yesterday. I know that I have the spirit and character to reach another level here, learning from Ruben Amorim and playing alongside world-class players.

“Everybody told me about the environment that is being created here and how exciting the plans are for the future. This is a massive club, with an incredible stadium and amazing fans, we are all really determined to challenge for the biggest trophies.”

United had two previous offers for Mbeumo rejected as Brentford held out for a higher amount and the London club received a club-record fee when the Europa League finalists returned with a third offer last week.

Mbeumo is now set to join United on their pre-season tour of the United States and has become Amorim’s third signing of the close season, after Cunha and the teenage Paraguayan left-back Diego Leon.

Bryan Mbeumo joins Man United after starring at Brentford ( PA Wire )

Only Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland scored more Premier League goals than Mbeumo last season while over the last three years, he ranks seventh for goal contributions and director of football Jason Wilcox said the forward’s end product had impressed United.

He explained: “Bryan’s goals and assists record in the Premier League is exceptional, his remarkable consistency has put him amongst the most productive players in England for the last three seasons.

“Bryan’s belief in our project and determination to join the club confirmed that he was the perfect fit for Manchester United and the culture that we are developing.

“We are delighted to have secured another one of our primary targets ahead of the pre-season tour. The experience in the US will be the perfect opportunity for Bryan to work with Ruben and his new team-mates as we prepare for an exciting season ahead.”