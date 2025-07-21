Transfer news live: Arsenal face Gyokeres twist, Mbeumo in Man United medical, Ekitike to Liverpool update

Why Man United NEED Bryan Mbeumo

The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are confident of completing a move they could face late competition from Manchester United who are considered a late push for the forward. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze remains a target, but Arsenal are set to leave on their pre-season tour of Asia without completing the deal for a new striker.

Man Utd continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo and have now agreed a fee for the Brentford forward who will complete a medical. The club is now focused on outgoings as Marcus Rashford looks set for a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are in advanced talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike. The former Paris Saint-Germain player has a €100m (£86m) release clause and it is expected that Ekitike would want to make the switch to Anfield and that personal terms could be agreed with the 23-year-old. Newcastle are also interested in the forward but are prioritising keeping Alexander Isak on the books after the striker has received interest from clubs around Europa.

