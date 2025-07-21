The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal face Gyokeres twist, Mbeumo in Man United medical, Ekitike to Liverpool update
Latest transfer news and rumours as Arsenal not expected to finalise Gyokeres deal before squad leaves for pre-season tour
The summer transfer window rolls on as Premier League clubs and those around Europe look to add to their squads ahead of the 2025/26 season.
Arsenal’s negotiations for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres had stalled due to a difference in valuation and terms, though the Gunners are confident of completing a move they could face late competition from Manchester United who are considered a late push for the forward. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze remains a target, but Arsenal are set to leave on their pre-season tour of Asia without completing the deal for a new striker.
Man Utd continue to focus on a deal for Bryan Mbeumo and have now agreed a fee for the Brentford forward who will complete a medical. The club is now focused on outgoings as Marcus Rashford looks set for a loan move to Barcelona while Jadon Sancho is drawing interest from Juventus.
Elsewhere, Liverpool are in advanced talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over Hugo Ekitike. The former Paris Saint-Germain player has a €100m (£86m) release clause and it is expected that Ekitike would want to make the switch to Anfield and that personal terms could be agreed with the 23-year-old. Newcastle are also interested in the forward but are prioritising keeping Alexander Isak on the books after the striker has received interest from clubs around Europa.
All the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Man United finally agree Bryan Mbeumo deal after Brentford’s Cunha wish
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Bryan Mbeumo after agreeing a £71m deal with Brentford for the forward.
United have committed to pay £65m, with the possibility of a further £6m in add-ons, as Mbeumo is set to become Ruben Amorim’s biggest buy at Old Trafford.
The forward, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, was also a target for Newcastle and Tottenham but made it clear his preference was to go to Old Trafford. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue and he may be able to join United in time for their pre-season tour of the United States.
Manchester City sell midfielder as Pep Guardiola’s clearout continues
Manchester City have sold midfielder Maximo Perrone to Como in a deal that could make them up to €15m (£13m) as Pep Guardiola continues to trim his squad.
City also have a buyback clause for the 22-year-old midfielder and a 30 percent sell-on clause for when he leaves the Italian club.
The fee they will receive for Perrone in effect offsets the transfer fee they paid for Sverre Nypan, the 18-year-old Norwegian midfielder who completed his £12.5m move to the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.
Perrone impressed Como manager Cesc Fabregas while on loan there last season, helping the promoted club finish 10th in Serie A.
The Argentinian, who was bought from Velez Sarsfield in January 2023, only made two senior appearances for City, both as a substitute, amounting to 25 minutes on the pitch.
Howe on Sean Longstaff's transfer
Sean Longstaff completed a move to Leeds United at the end of last week and the former Newcastle midfielder will be missed by manager Eddie Howe.
“Sean was someone I never wanted to lose from the squad,” Howe said. “But as we know and I’ve said many times, finances, PSR etc, long-term planning meant that sometimes these decisions have to be taken.
“So he’s a big miss from our squad. Sean was very, very popular in the dressing room, very popular on the pitch. He did a great job. He tactically understood everything that we needed him to do.
“He’s been an incredible servant to Newcastle. But we have to move on now without him.”
Eddie Howe confident Alexander Isak will stay at Newcastle
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe excused Alexander Isak from travelling to their friendly with Celtic to shield him from transfer speculation but is confident the striker will remain at St James’s Park.
“Alex has trained this week and is fine but we didn’t want to take the risk with him. Alex was with us all the way through Austria but, with all the speculation and things that are going on, I decided to send him home.
“It’s purely the last thing Alex wants, if he’s not playing, to be sat in the stand. Being under that scrutiny, I don’t think that’s fair to the player.
“It’s difficult for me to give 100 per cent clarity on any player. I’d never sit here and do that because it’s football and you never know what could happen.
“All I can say is that Alex is happy at Newcastle. He loves the players that he plays with, the staff, the team.”
West Ham sign Kyle Walker-Peters
West Ham have signed Kyle Walker-Peters on a three-year deal after his departure from Southampton.
The 28-year-old, a Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate, made more than 200 appearances for the Saints.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “It feels like it has been a long-time coming - I’ve been linked with a move to the Club in the past - and I’m just happy to be here now.
“I spoke to Graham Potter and he was a big, big part of me making the decision. I’ve always liked his style as a coach, and I think it will suit me well.
“He spoke about the family feel at the Club, and that’s what I’m all about. I’d like to think I’m going to be a good fit for West Ham United.”
Tottenham in talks for Joao Palhinha?
Joao Palhinha didn’t have the season he had hoped for after leaving Fulham for Bayern Munich - could a move back to London be on the cards for the Portuguese midfielder?
Reports in Germany suggest Thomas Frank is keen, though a mooted fee of £26m may be steep.
The problem with Chelsea’s transfer masterplan
It could be deemed the most successful transfer policy in the global game. Cole Palmer, the flagship coup of Chelsea’s recruitment in the new era, scored twice in the Club World Cup final and was named player of the tournament.
The other goal in the demolition of Paris Saint-Germain went to Joao Pedro: 11 days into his Chelsea career, the Brazilian had already scored twice in the semi-final. The Golden Glove was awarded to the much-maligned Robert Sanchez, the unlikely scourge of PSG’s feared forward line. Of 15 players used in the final, three were academy graduates and the other 12 all bought under the new regime.
Man City star tops Everton’s ambitious £150m summer transfer plans
Manchester City’s James McAtee heads a list of ambitious summer plans for Everton, who can spend up to £150m under the new Friedkin ownership.
David Moyes wants a right-back, a number-six, a number-eight and a right-winger, having already secured Mark Travers as goalkeeper on a £4m deal from Bournemouth.
Other options for Everton are Juventus' Douglas Luiz, Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche and Freiburg's Merlin Rohl in midfield, Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo on the right, and Panathinaikos' Georgios Vagiannidis for right-back.
Liverpool submit Hugo Ekitike offer
Liverpool are hot in pursuit of a new striker - and may just be closing in on their man.
Sky Sports report that an offer of £69m plus add-ons has been sent to Eintracht Frankfurt for Hugo Ekitike.
Will Arsenal face Viktor Gyokeres twist?
Arsenal are said to be closing in on a deal for Sporting forward Viktor Gyokeres.
The Gunners were expected to pay a fixed fee of £55m (€63.5m), while add-ons were still being finalised and could reach up to £8.6m (€10m).
However, reports in Portugal say Manchester United have now made a bid for the striker roughly in the same ball park as Arsenals.
Gyokeres is adamant he wants a move to the Emirates Stadium and has been pushing for it this summer but a late twist could see him joining up with his former boss Ruben Amorim instead.
